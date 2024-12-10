MAN WHO KILLED INTRUDER CHARGED WITH MURDER

A Zengeza man allegedly murdered an intruder in his home last week and he is now facing murder charges.

Benson Macharangwana appeared before magistrate Isheanesu Matova yesterday. Allegations are that last week, Macharangwana was asleep at his house when he was alerted by the sound of an anti-theft alarm on his cellphone.

His national identity card and US$250 were on the back of the phone inside its pouch.

He saw the late suspected thief fishing it out of the room through the window.

The court heard that Macharangwana woke up and pursued the suspected thief, guided by the sound of the anti-theft alarm.

He caught up with the suspected thief and demanded his cellphone. The suspected thief indicated that the cellphone had dropped inside his room.

Macharangwana took him to his room and a fight ensued. The suspected thief drew a knife and tried to stab Macharangwana. He blocked the attack.

The suspected thief took Macharangwana’s cellphone from his pocket and handed it over to him. He was escorted out of the yard.

His okapi knife and black/ green coloured torch were later handed over to ZRP St Mary’s Police Station.

When he arrived home, the suspected thief started complaining of injuries he had sustained. He was taken by his relatives to Chitungwiza Hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead on arrival. H Metro