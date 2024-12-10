COUNCILLORS ABANDONED THEIR DUTIES, SAYS CHAMISA

Former Citizens Coalition for Change president Nelson Chamisa yesterday threw Harare councillors under the bus condemning them for abandoning their duties as soon as they are voted into office.
Appearing before the commission of inquiry into the
financial affairs of the capital city yesterday, Chamisa denied allegations
that he directed councillors to fast-track regularisation of settlements in
Harare.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa in May this year appointed the
commission led by retired judge Justice Maphios Cheda to investigate financial
management systems and audit compliance with the Public Finance Management Act
at the local authority.
The commission invited Chamisa to answer to the allegation
that he gave a directive to councillors to fast-track land regularisation.
Evidence leader Tabani Mpofu told Chamisa that the
commission had evidence that the councillors were teaming up with land barons.
However, Chamisa dismissed the assertions accusing
councillors of abusing their mandate after being elected into office.
“Well, I am not aware of that process, but what I am aware
of is that there is a lot of tomfoolery and shenanigans within the context of
local authorities.
“In fact, what bleeds my heart is the fact that each time
councillors are elected on a party ticket the moment they go into council, they
go bonkers, run amok, throw away all dictates of reason, throw away all
dictates of allegiance and loyalty to the party, which I can’t understand,” he
said.
Chamisa also condemned the indiscriminate destruction of
houses by council.
“What I am aware of, though, is that people’s houses were
being destroyed and I had difficulties appreciating and understanding why a
whole council would destroy people’s houses when they, in the first instance,
had allowed people to construct those houses,” he said.
“I take umbrage and great exception to people who then
choose to undermine the rights of others in terms of the Constitution.
“Naturally, I would have issues with any kind of
disposition where people’s houses are destroyed. But as regards processes
within the council, I am not a councillor, not a mayor, not even a council
official.
“In terms of the Urban Councils Act, there is no way
individual citizens can actually have authority over the processes of council.
“Because council is a creature of statutes and council is a
product of the law. Anything that happens within the council is governed by
statutes, laws and procedures within that council.”
Chamisa said he was not able to control the councillors
because parties are not contemplated in the statutes in terms of the running of
local authorities.
“We are governed by the electorate. We are governed by the
statutes. We are governed by the Urban Councils Act and on that score, then it
becomes very difficult to bring to account, especially our councillors.
“I just hope that the commission will appreciate that
delinquent characters must, you know, account for their delinquency and name
throwing. There are many people who rape in the name of leaders,” he said.
The former opposition leader, who dismissed the August 2023
presidential elections, denied allegations made in a recording where his name
was mentioned by a local councillor. “I would never address a few people like a
few councillors that have been mentioned. If I were to address, I would address
maybe the entirety of the people.
“I am sure the commission within the realm of due diligence
was to adduce evidence from him where I say that. Either, voice or written or
whatever, because there is always evidence that is supposed to back a claim.
“It is another point I have been asked. If you were to show me I would not know him.
I have over 2 000 councillors.
“If I were to see him I would not know him. There are 2 000
councillors who were under the CCC ticket. I don’t know who is who. I would not
know. There's no reason for me to even address an individual councillor on any
matter.” Newsday
