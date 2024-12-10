RAUNCHY DANCER, ARRESTED, REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A raunchy dancer, who was recorded having oral sex with a reveller on stage at a nightclub in Epworth recently, has been remanded in custody — almost one month after the incident which was widely condemned online.

She was arrested over the weekend.

Kim of Spicy Angels dance group had been on the runafter lying to police that she would hand herself in for questioning.

She was, however, arrested and brought before the Epworth Magistrates’ Court facing indecency charges. She was remanded in custody until tomorrow.

Her shameless conduct was described as unacceptable by the Dancers Association of Zimbabwe.

Her licence was also suspended. The disgusting incident occurred at Choggs Bar in Epworth.

The video has sparked outrage among members of the public who wanted the dancer and her partners-in-crime to be arrested.

The Spicy Angels leader was summoned by police following the incident and promised to hand herself over to the authorities but did not do so.

She has been playing hide-and-seek with authorities ever since.

Dancers Association of Zimbabwe (DAZ) president, Harpers Mapimhidze, revealed they are going to institute investigations and revoke the dancer’s licence.

In the video, the Chitungwiza-based dancer took a male fan to the stage and made him lie down. She pulled down his trousers and even removed his underwear, exposing the fellow’s manhood.

Kim then started performing oral sex acts in full view of the patrons of this nightclub.

The man also acted indecently as he performed some disgusting oral sex acts. H Metro