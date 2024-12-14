MALEMA ELECTED UNOPPOSED



The top six positions in the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have been elected unopposed at the National People’s Assembly (NPA) held at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

The positions include President, Deputy President, Secretary-General, Deputy Secretary-General, Treasurer-General, and National Chairperson.

Julius Malema was nominated unopposed for the position of President. He accepted the nomination and reached the threshold.

“My name is Julius Sello Malema, from ward 13 in Polokwane, a member of the EFF. I do accept the nomination.”

EFF’s Top 6

President – Julius Malema

Deputy President – Godrich Gardee

Secretary General – Marshall Dlamini

Deputy Secretary – Leigh-Ann Matthys

Chairperson – Nontando Nulutshungu

Treasury General – Omphile Maotwe

On Mbuyiseni Ndlovu, Malema said :“It's going to happen, it's happening without him. He's not here and it's not in our interest to entertain such nonsense. Not our interest, we're dealing with political issues here of egoism,” he said.

“Not people who think they are bigger than this organisation. It will show them, once again, that it's bigger than all of them. So, it's a matter of principle, policy, position. We are no longer trying to answer any nonsense about Ndlozi.”