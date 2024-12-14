MALEMA ELECTED UNOPPOSED

The top six positions in the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have been elected unopposed at the National People’s Assembly (NPA) held at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.
The positions include President, Deputy President,
Secretary-General, Deputy Secretary-General, Treasurer-General, and National
Chairperson.
Julius Malema was nominated unopposed for the position of
President. He accepted the nomination and reached the threshold.
“My name is Julius Sello Malema, from ward 13 in Polokwane,
a member of the EFF. I do accept the nomination.”
EFF’s Top 6
President – Julius Malema
Deputy President – Godrich Gardee
Secretary General – Marshall Dlamini
Deputy Secretary – Leigh-Ann Matthys
Chairperson – Nontando Nulutshungu
Treasury General – Omphile Maotwe
On Mbuyiseni Ndlovu, Malema said :“It's going to happen,
it's happening without him. He's not here and it's not in our interest to
entertain such nonsense. Not our interest, we're dealing with political issues
here of egoism,” he said.
“Not people who think they are bigger than this
organisation. It will show them, once again, that it's bigger than all of them.
So, it's a matter of principle, policy, position. We are no longer trying to
answer any nonsense about Ndlozi.”
