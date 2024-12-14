FIRST LADY IS TENACIOUS AND DILIGENT, SAYS ED



All road users must prioritise safety by exercising caution and strictly adhering to traffic laws during the festive season to reduce road carnage, President Mnangagwa has said.

He also lauded First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa as a tenacious and diligent individual, who had overcome numerous challenges to achieve academic success.

The President was speaking at an event to celebrate the First Lady’s attainment of a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Tourism and Hospitality Management in Chiweshe, Mashonaland Central.

He implored road users to respect traffic laws and help reduce road carnage.

“The festive season is a time to be merry; however, let us respect road rules. We should enjoy responsibly to ensure safety for ourselves and those around us,” President Mnangagwa said.

“Let us reduce road carnage. Drivers be cautious on the roads and your cars must be road worthy. This is not a message for Mashonaland Central only, but for the nation. This year let us reduce road carnage by being extremely cautious.

“Normally, this period of the year records an increase in the number of road accidents, but this year we want to reduce it.”

Turning to the celebrations, President Mnangagwa described the First Lady Dr Mnangagwa as a persevering and hard-working woman, who had fought against the odds to succeed academically.

The First Lady graduated last month with a Doctor of Philosophy in Tourism Management at Midlands State University (MSU). “She is a very determined, hard-working woman. When we got married she only had her Ordinary Level passes, but now she holds a PhD,” President Mnangagwa said.

“Over the years, I have watched her working hard and elevating herself academically and today we rejoice with her because of the achievements she has worked hard for.”

President Mnangagwa encouraged school children to emulate the First Lady’s drive and academic ambitions.

He said: “To the school children here, the First Lady was also a learner, such as yourselves at a local school nearby, she now has a PhD.

“Nothing is impossible with hard work and determination. It is good to have ambition and determination as this leads to success. Such drive motivates generations.”

President Mnangagwa called on every household to contribute to the country’s self-food sufficiency by planting early.

‘‘The rainy season is upon us. As the Government, we distributed inputs across all provinces. We want food security at household level. Each household should plan to be food-secure and seek help from the relevant authorities when and if they need it,” he said.

“Forecasts are saying the country will receive normal to above-normal rainfall. Each household should say, ‘I would want to be food self-sufficient with my family’ and the Government is there to help you.

“If we do that, we will be food self-sufficient as a country. What is surplus and above consumption of a family, becomes the national reserve of our motherland. Be one of those families that can produce surplus at the family level and contribute to the motherland.”

Zimbabwe, the President said, was among the few countries in Southern Africa that were food self-sufficient and households should work to ensure the status was maintained.

“Most of the 16 countries in SADC, if not all, think highly of Zimbabwe. This is because year in, year out, decade in, decade out, Zimbabwe is food secure, we must not lose that position. We are an agriculture economy,” he said.

“We have had years of drought, but they are generally years apart and some parts of the country have rains, and we end up with enough food, that is a mark of a sovereign state.

“Since the rains are upon us, I appeal to you all to have the determination to farm. Even though there is enough for everyone, let us be determined to be food self-sufficient.” Sunday Mail