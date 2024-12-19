KING MUNHUMUTAPA REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A Harare man claiming to be Chief Munhumutapa yesterday appeared in court facing charges of undermining the authority of the President.

Timothy Chiminya of Stoneridge, Waterfalls, claims that he has the authority to appoint and dethrone traditional chiefs in Zimbabwe.

Chiminya was brought before Harare Magistrate Mr Isheanesu Matova.

He was remanded in custody to January 7.

The charges against Chiminya were filed by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, represented by Mr Felix Alexander Chikovo, who is Chief Director in the Department of Traditional Leadership Support Services.

Prosecutor Mr Takudzwa Jambawu told the court that Chiminya says he was appointed as “King Munhumutapa” by a spirit medium.

According to Chiminya, this gave him the authority to install and dethrone chiefs.

The court heard that in February 2024, Chiminya visited Chief Seke’s homestead and met Mr Stanley Chimanike, the legally appointed Chief Seke.

Chiminya reportedly informed Mr Chimanike that he had been dethroned and had been replaced by Masimba Rubatika, whom Chiminya claimed he had have appointed as the new chief.

On June 11, 2024, Mr Chimanike informed the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, which oversees the administration of the Traditional Leaders Act, of Chiminya’s actions.

Further allegations are that between June 11 and October 31, Chiminya went on to ‘appoint’ three more chiefs in Chirumhanzu and Zaka.

These included Julius Chimbi as Chief Chigegwe, Hama Piki (Chirumhanzu), and Chief Nyakunhuwa (Zaka).

The court was told that all of Chiminya’s appointments were in direct violation of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Traditional Leaders Act, which grants the President the sole authority to appoint chiefs.

Chiminya’s actions reportedly caused confusion and disrupted the recognised structures of traditional leadership, creating parallel structures that undermined the legitimate authority established by the President.

The National Chief’s Council has since faced questions regarding the installation and service of chiefs due to Chiminya’s purported appointments and dismissals.

The prosecution argued that Chiminya’s actions ridiculed the Office of the President by attempting to usurp his executive powers.

Among the accusations is that Chiminya purported to “fire” chiefs who were lawfully appointed by the President, further disrupting traditional governance in Zimbabwe. Herald