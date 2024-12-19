KING MUNHUMUTAPA REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A Harare man claiming to be Chief Munhumutapa yesterday appeared in court facing charges of undermining the authority of the President.
Timothy Chiminya of Stoneridge, Waterfalls, claims that he
has the authority to appoint and dethrone traditional chiefs in Zimbabwe.
Chiminya was brought before Harare Magistrate Mr Isheanesu
Matova.
He was remanded in custody to January 7.
The charges against Chiminya were filed by the Ministry of
Local Government and Public Works, represented by Mr Felix Alexander Chikovo,
who is Chief Director in the Department of Traditional Leadership Support
Services.
Prosecutor Mr Takudzwa Jambawu told the court that Chiminya
says he was appointed as “King Munhumutapa” by a spirit medium.
According to Chiminya, this gave him the authority to
install and dethrone chiefs.
The court heard that in February 2024, Chiminya visited
Chief Seke’s homestead and met Mr Stanley Chimanike, the legally appointed
Chief Seke.
Chiminya reportedly informed Mr Chimanike that he had been
dethroned and had been replaced by Masimba Rubatika, whom Chiminya claimed he
had have appointed as the new chief.
On June 11, 2024, Mr Chimanike informed the Ministry of
Local Government and Public Works, which oversees the administration of the
Traditional Leaders Act, of Chiminya’s actions.
Further allegations are that between June 11 and October
31, Chiminya went on to ‘appoint’ three more chiefs in Chirumhanzu and Zaka.
These included Julius Chimbi as Chief Chigegwe, Hama Piki
(Chirumhanzu), and Chief Nyakunhuwa (Zaka).
The court was told that all of Chiminya’s appointments were
in direct violation of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Traditional Leaders
Act, which grants the President the sole authority to appoint chiefs.
Chiminya’s actions reportedly caused confusion and
disrupted the recognised structures of traditional leadership, creating
parallel structures that undermined the legitimate authority established by the
President.
The National Chief’s Council has since faced questions
regarding the installation and service of chiefs due to Chiminya’s purported
appointments and dismissals.
The prosecution argued that Chiminya’s actions ridiculed
the Office of the President by attempting to usurp his executive powers.
Among the accusations is that Chiminya purported to “fire”
chiefs who were lawfully appointed by the President, further disrupting
traditional governance in Zimbabwe. Herald
