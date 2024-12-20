EX CON SCALDS GIRL

A six-year-old Nyanyadzi girl endured an excruciating death recently after her uncle allegedly scalded her with boiling water in a shocking act of brutality fuelled by a long-standing grudge between them.
The Manica Post can reveal that the suspect, Phibeon Siduna
(32), spent close to two years in jail at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison for
attempting to kill the same girl in 2022.
The latest horrific incident, which happened on November
27, leading to the victim’s death the following day at Birchenough Bridge
Hospital, reignited anger and fear among grieving relatives and the community,
querying why the suspect was reintegrated into the family upon his return from
prison.
Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant
Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed Michelle Magwera’s death after being
scalded.
“The victim was at home with her uncle, Phibeon Siduna, and
her grandmother, Miriam Chihwite, when the former came out of the kitchen
holding a bucket of hot water.
‘‘The victim was entering the kitchen, and they collided,
leading to the hot water splashing on the minor’s body. Michelle was taken to
hospital where she died the following day. Chihwite made a police report two
days after the girl’s death as they wanted to collect a burial order,” he said.
However, some grieving family members vehemently rejected
the version of events reported to the police, hinging their argument on a
witness account by Michelle’s 12-year-old brother.
The family members accused Chihwite, who made the belated
report to the police, of twisting facts in order to protect Siduna, who apart
from being her biological son, is no stranger to violence. Manica Post
