EX CON SCALDS GIRL

A six-year-old Nyanyadzi girl endured an excruciating death recently after her uncle allegedly scalded her with boiling water in a shocking act of brutality fuelled by a long-standing grudge between them.

The Manica Post can reveal that the suspect, Phibeon Siduna (32), spent close to two years in jail at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison for attempting to kill the same girl in 2022.

The latest horrific incident, which happened on November 27, leading to the victim’s death the following day at Birchenough Bridge Hospital, reignited anger and fear among grieving relatives and the community, querying why the suspect was reintegrated into the family upon his return from prison.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed Michelle Magwera’s death after being scalded.

“The victim was at home with her uncle, Phibeon Siduna, and her grandmother, Miriam Chihwite, when the former came out of the kitchen holding a bucket of hot water.

‘‘The victim was entering the kitchen, and they collided, leading to the hot water splashing on the minor’s body. Michelle was taken to hospital where she died the following day. Chihwite made a police report two days after the girl’s death as they wanted to collect a burial order,” he said.

However, some grieving family members vehemently rejected the version of events reported to the police, hinging their argument on a witness account by Michelle’s 12-year-old brother.

The family members accused Chihwite, who made the belated report to the police, of twisting facts in order to protect Siduna, who apart from being her biological son, is no stranger to violence. Manica Post