FOUR RESIDENTS EVICTED AS HRE LAND SCAMS EXPOSED

In what could be the tip of an iceberg, Harare residents are losing properties and stands to an elaborate scheme involving corrupt council officials, with the latest case in Mabvuku where four residents lost their land.

In a well-coordinated scheme on stand 46 Marembo Street, Mabvuku, beneficiaries of four stands leased since 1992 have been evicted to pave way for the corrupt allocation of two residential stands.

Despite the beneficiaries including Mr Mofolo Makasa and Mrs Maggie Mazonde having valid lease agreements and being paid up on council bills, they are being threatened to vacate their premises.

When Mr Makasa tried to pay his current bill at Mabvuku offices, he was told the account was closed, but at the Augustinho Neto Avenue offices in the city centre, the transaction sailed through under receipt number 14641678. A visit to the site on Tuesday showed that some individuals occupying the land have unlawfully begun building structures or at least digging foundations, destroying the hedge and gate surrounding the property.

One of the houses under construction at foundation level had encroached on two stands destroying existing council boundary pegs.

Harare City Council Region 5 manager Mrs Faith Raradza and Mabvuku district officer Addmore Guzha, who were handling the matter, confirmed the anomaly, although they said corrective measures were being taken.

Local Mabvuku Ward 21 councillor Alexio Nyakudya was not picking up his phone.

In a letter addressed to the office of Harare Mayor, Jacob Mafume on November 8 this year Mr Makasa said he was being treated unfairly as there was no eviction notice.

He also blamed council officials of dining with the “devil” as there is a land baron only identified as Jacob Jackson who is always milling around the area boasting strong council links.

“As you may be aware, I have held the lease for this land since 1992, and I have consistently paid my rates and fees to the City of Harare.

“My account is up to date (i.e. 910167100), and I have not received any formal notice or communication from the council regarding the sale or transfer of the land. In fact, I am still an active ratepayer, and there has been no official documentation presented to me notifying me of any sale or transfer of the property,” he said.

Mr Makasa said he made numerous attempts to resolve this issue, both in person and through his legal representatives but to no avail.

“I have engaged with the local councillor, Mr A Nyakudya, but regrettably, no action has been taken, and the individuals illegally occupying my property continue with their construction activities undisturbed.

“I am deeply concerned, not only about the unlawful occupation of my land but also about the damage that is being caused to my property, which I have maintained and paid for over the years,” he said.

Mr Makasa said despite his efforts, nothing substantial has been done to address the situation as the intruders are now causing a significant disturbance to his peaceful enjoyment of the land, and their activities are undermining his legal rights as a property holder.

“This is a matter that requires urgent intervention from your office. I respectfully request that you take immediate action to assist in the removal of these illegal occupants and halt their construction activities.

“As the rightful leaseholder and a long- standing ratepayer, I am entitled to the full protection of the law in the enjoyment of my property. The actions of these individuals are not only illegal but are causing me undue hardship and distress,” he said. Another affected resident, Mrs Mazonde said she has suffered emotional stress and financial loss due to the goings-on.

“I am in pain. Just because I am financially hamstrung should l deserve this? We appeal to the relevant authorities to assist us.

“I bore all my children while staying here and from nowhere, l am being kicked out. We were paying our bills to the council religiously, but to our surprise, we are being treated like something else,” she said. Herald