I HAVE NOT SEEN A PASSOUT PARADE IN FIVE YEARS : MINISTER

The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe has accused Police of rampant corruption and vowed to stop needless senior Police travels outside the country.He also lambasted Police for lack of training programmes and indiscipline and said that he has never seen a Police march out parade since he became Minister five years ago.He was speaking at a Kwekwe hotel where he officially opened an annual strategic planning and review workshop.
He said he is shocked to see senior Police officers taking
endless trips outside the country when junior Police officers did not even have
uniforms. He said that he is not going to sign any Cabinet Authority this year
to authorise international trips.“There is a lot that needs to be done in terms
of discipline of Police i.e.; corruption. It is now a norm for Police officers
to ask for bribes. We are losing lives because of the lawlessness on our roads
and we need to do something about that.
“The other area that ZRP need to look at is training, we no
longer have training in police that is why there is indiscipline. I have never
witnessed any pass out parade since I became Minister of Home Affairs but
Prisons and Defence are doing that,” said Kazembe Kazembe.“Where are your
priorities? Are you saying there is no money to buy uniforms but I sign Cabinet
Authorities daily for people traveling abroad. Set your priorities right, I am
not going to sign any Cabinet Authority this year,” he said. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment