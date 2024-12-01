I HAVE NOT SEEN A PASSOUT PARADE IN FIVE YEARS : MINISTER

The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe has accused Police of rampant corruption and vowed to stop needless senior Police travels outside the country.He also lambasted Police for lack of training programmes and indiscipline and said that he has never seen a Police march out parade since he became Minister five years ago.He was speaking at a Kwekwe hotel where he officially opened an annual strategic planning and review workshop.

He said he is shocked to see senior Police officers taking endless trips outside the country when junior Police officers did not even have uniforms. He said that he is not going to sign any Cabinet Authority this year to authorise international trips.“There is a lot that needs to be done in terms of discipline of Police i.e.; corruption. It is now a norm for Police officers to ask for bribes. We are losing lives because of the lawlessness on our roads and we need to do something about that.

“The other area that ZRP need to look at is training, we no longer have training in police that is why there is indiscipline. I have never witnessed any pass out parade since I became Minister of Home Affairs but Prisons and Defence are doing that,” said Kazembe Kazembe.“Where are your priorities? Are you saying there is no money to buy uniforms but I sign Cabinet Authorities daily for people traveling abroad. Set your priorities right, I am not going to sign any Cabinet Authority this year,” he said. Masvingo Mirror