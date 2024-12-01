TOUT STABBED TO DEATH AT MACHESO SHOW

Popular Chiredzi tout, Wilson ‘Gokicho’ Mushava was stabbed to death on Saturday when he tried to stop a fight between two imbibers during an Alick Macheso show at Masiza Nengere Gardens. Masvingo Assistant Provincial Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Masauso Patinyu confirmed the incident that happened around 11pm to The Mirror. Masauso said Gokicho was stabbed when he was trying to resolve a matter where two other imbibers were fighting over beer.

Gokicho was found lying in a pool of blood with a stab wound on the left side of his chest. Circumstances are that Gokicho and his friends were watching the show from outside the bar. Juluis Mufuka came to them and accused one of Gokicho’s friends of stealing his beer. He allegedly produced a knife and attempted to stab the man he accused of stealing his beer.

Gokicho intervened and took Mufuka to the bar to buy him another beer. After a few minutes Gokicho’s friends received a message that their friend had been stabbed. They rushed to the scene and found him lying in a pool of his blood with a stab wound to the left side of the chest. Gokicho was rushed to Chiredzi District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Masvingo Mirror