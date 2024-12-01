MOHADI'S SON SEEKS TO EVICT 300 VILLAGERS

Over 300 villagers at Arnold Farm in Mazowe Mashonaland Central on Friday held a demonstration against manoeuvres by one of Vice President Kembo Mohadi’s sons to evict them from the property they have called home for years.

Villagers accused Mafenyadira Mohadi of deploying state security agents to threaten them, but they were not deterred as they went on to destroy a fence that Mohadi’s son had erected.

In 2017, then first lady Grace Mugabe also attempted to grab the 1 245-hectare farm, located near the scenic Mazowe Dam.

The villagers were ultimately spared from eviction by a High Court order that barred Grace from taking possession of the land.

First lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is also reportedly eyeing the farm.

On Friday riot police were called in to stop the rioting villagers who were carrying placards accusing Mohadi's son of abusing his connections in the politics to intimidate them.

It is said Mohadi’s son deployed security guards to conduct night patrols with several people being arrested on charges of trespassing

Over 10 villagers were briefly detained for allegedly staging an unsanctioned protest.

Arnold Farm residents association member Livingstone Musanhi yesterday said they were now living in fear.

“There are some villagers who have already been arrested for protesting against the attempted farm grab,” Musanhi said.

“We no longer have peace at this farm; we are in the rainy season, but we can’t focus on planting because of the disturbances.”

Mohadi's son yesterday commented through his cousin, Hardlife Samuwi, confirming the violent clashes with villagers.

“I understand that violent illegal settlers at Old Arnold Farm in Mazowe demonstrated, vandalised property and harmed security guards at Vice President Mohadi’s son place over a farm he was allocated by the Ministry of Lands,” Samuwi said

“Our farm hand had his hand broken by these illegal settlers.”

The villagers' plight is a repeat of the turbulent history of land reform in Zimbabwe, where previous government actions have led to violence and significant human rights violations. In March 2017, police forcibly evicted villagers from Arnold Farm, demolishing their homes and destroying crops in the name of establishing a national monument and expanding business interests associated with the former first lady.

The community subsequently sought legal assistance from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, resulting in a High Court ruling that favoured the villagers and halted their eviction.

As the villagers now face another potential eviction threat under the current administration, their call for dialogue and protection remains urgent, as they strive to defend their rights and secure their homes.