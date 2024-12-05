HE HAS NOT PAID A CENT : MUTODI SUED BY EX WIFE

Polite Dhiyo filed the application at the Masvingo
Magistrates Court this morning.
She claims that Mutodi has not provided any financial
support for the child despite earning at least US$15,000 a month from his
businesses, legal practice, and his role as a Member of Parliament in Zimbabwe.
“I was married in 2023 to the respondent under customary
law. The respondent paid part of the lobola to my parents. However, we later
separated. During the customary law union, we had one minor child, who is now
six months old.
“At the time of our separation, the respondent undertook to
provide financial support for the upkeep of the child. However, since the
separation, the respondent has not paid a single cent towards the child’s
upkeep. I have been solely responsible for providing shelter, food, clothing,
and medication for the child,” reads part of the application. Masvingo Mirror
