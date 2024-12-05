MONEY LENDER SEIZES CAR OVER US$60 DEBT

An alleged illegal money lender, Isaac Matinyarare is
accused of forcibly taking possession of a silver Nissan Sulphy Bluebird
vehicle from Phillip Mafuta over a purported US$60 debt. Mafuta confirmed the
incident to The Mirror and said that Matinyarare confiscated the car along with
essential documents and personal belongings. He said among the items confiscate
were the Agreement of Sale, Vehicle Registration Book, spare keys, and main
keys to the car.
Masvingo Acting Police Spokesperson Masauso Patinyu said he
was yet to look into the matter. Matinyarare of 85 B Curve, Chiredzi said that
Mafuta owed him US$1 000. He promised to send the parties signed affidavit and
had not done so by the time of going to Press. The Mirror has it on good
authority that several vehicles belonging to individuals who owe Matinyarare
are parked at Chiredzi Police Station. Masvingo Mirror
