MAN BEDS MARRIED WOMAN, PRIVATES SWELL

T sounds like something out of a bizarre horror movie. It wasn’t the fairytale ending that a cheating man from the Manjolo area in Binga, Matabeleland North Province, had hoped for when his manhood mysteriously elongated to knee-level after he allegedly romped with a married woman, believed to be fenced with a spell traditionally known as ulunyoka/runyoka.
The man, whose name has been withheld, also suffered
enlarged testicles, leading people to suspect that the woman’s husband put a
curse on him after discovering the affair.
The spell, (ulunyoka/runyoka) is designed to make sure that
if someone other than the husband tries to have sex with the woman in question,
his manhood would continue growing until the husband returns to extract his
revenge.
The married man reportedly came out begging for forgiveness
after his misdemeanor came to light, confessing to a Bulawayo-based prophet
that the bizarre incident occurred soon after he bedded a married woman.
So painful was the experience that the man could not walk
or sleep at night.
The unusual enlargement of his genitals caused immense
discomfort and distress, leading him to seek spiritual intervention.
He was advised to consult Bulawayo-based cleric Madzibaba
Emmanuel Mutumwa of the Johane Masowe eChishanu one of his cleansing ceremonies
in Umguza a fortnight ago.
According to a source close to the incident, who chose to
remain anonymous, although the man sought spiritual assistance from some
prophets, his condition did not improve.
“The incident sparked fear and superstition in the
community, with many people believing in the power of traditional magic and
curses.
“Drama ensued during his ritual cleansing by Madzibaba
Mutumwa when the man went around the shrine shouting the name of the woman he
had slept with, leading to his bizarre condition.
“The man, also suspected of practicing juju or mubobobo,
confessed to having slept with many women from the area. He admitted that the
enlarged testicles and elongated manhood have caused him significant
discomfort, making it difficult for him to walk or sit,” the source said.
Pictures and videos in possession of B-Metro show the man,
wearing a light green pair of trousers, a light blue shirt, and a khaki hat,
going around the shrine, shouting the name of the woman, saying he is not going
to sleep with her again.
In the same video, the man explains the purpose of his
visit to Madzibaba Mutumwa, saying he had come to seek divine intervention
after his testicles enlarged and his manhood mysteriously elongated to knee
level.
“I have come here to get prayers so that I can be healed.
The problem started after I slept with a married woman (name supplied) from the
area. So, I hope I’m going to get help here,” the man is heard saying so in the
video.
When contacted for comment, Madzibaba Mutumwa confirmed the
incident but refused to reveal details of the man.“It’s true, although I can’t
say much about the details of the man. I think you saw and heard it for
yourself from the video.
“Cases of this nature are not easy to deal with because
sometimes you need the woman who is believed to have been fenced with the
spell, but as apostolic sects, we just conduct cleansing rituals to do away
with the curse,” he said.
When asked if the man was healed, Madzibaba Mutumwa
explained that healing was a process and that the man was recovering well.
When B-Metro tried to track the man from his relative’s
place in Umguza, he was said to have gone back to Binga. B Metro
