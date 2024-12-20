MAN BEDS MARRIED WOMAN, PRIVATES SWELL

T sounds like something out of a bizarre horror movie.

It wasn’t the fairytale ending that a cheating man from the Manjolo area in Binga, Matabeleland North Province, had hoped for when his manhood mysteriously elongated to knee-level after he allegedly romped with a married woman, believed to be fenced with a spell traditionally known as ulunyoka/runyoka.

The man, whose name has been withheld, also suffered enlarged testicles, leading people to suspect that the woman’s husband put a curse on him after discovering the affair.

The spell, (ulunyoka/runyoka) is designed to make sure that if someone other than the husband tries to have sex with the woman in question, his manhood would continue growing until the husband returns to extract his revenge.

The married man reportedly came out begging for forgiveness after his misdemeanor came to light, confessing to a Bulawayo-based prophet that the bizarre incident occurred soon after he bedded a married woman.

So painful was the experience that the man could not walk or sleep at night.

The unusual enlargement of his genitals caused immense discomfort and distress, leading him to seek spiritual intervention.

He was advised to consult Bulawayo-based cleric Madzibaba Emmanuel Mutumwa of the Johane Masowe eChishanu one of his cleansing ceremonies in Umguza a fortnight ago.

According to a source close to the incident, who chose to remain anonymous, although the man sought spiritual assistance from some prophets, his condition did not improve.

“The incident sparked fear and superstition in the community, with many people believing in the power of traditional magic and curses.

“Drama ensued during his ritual cleansing by Madzibaba Mutumwa when the man went around the shrine shouting the name of the woman he had slept with, leading to his bizarre condition.

“The man, also suspected of practicing juju or mubobobo, confessed to having slept with many women from the area. He admitted that the enlarged testicles and elongated manhood have caused him significant discomfort, making it difficult for him to walk or sit,” the source said.

Pictures and videos in possession of B-Metro show the man, wearing a light green pair of trousers, a light blue shirt, and a khaki hat, going around the shrine, shouting the name of the woman, saying he is not going to sleep with her again.

In the same video, the man explains the purpose of his visit to Madzibaba Mutumwa, saying he had come to seek divine intervention after his testicles enlarged and his manhood mysteriously elongated to knee level.

“I have come here to get prayers so that I can be healed. The problem started after I slept with a married woman (name supplied) from the area. So, I hope I’m going to get help here,” the man is heard saying so in the video.

When contacted for comment, Madzibaba Mutumwa confirmed the incident but refused to reveal details of the man.“It’s true, although I can’t say much about the details of the man. I think you saw and heard it for yourself from the video.

“Cases of this nature are not easy to deal with because sometimes you need the woman who is believed to have been fenced with the spell, but as apostolic sects, we just conduct cleansing rituals to do away with the curse,” he said.

When asked if the man was healed, Madzibaba Mutumwa explained that healing was a process and that the man was recovering well.

When B-Metro tried to track the man from his relative’s place in Umguza, he was said to have gone back to Binga. B Metro