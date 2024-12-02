LOADSHEDDING TO END IN TWO YEARS, SAYS GATA



ZESA Holdings executive chairman, Dr Sydney Gata, has said the prevailing electricity supply challenges will be a thing of the past once the country completes implementation of 18 power projects, which will generate close to 4 000MW within the next two years.

He said yesterday’s ground-breaking ceremony for the 720MW waste-to-thermal-coal power plant by President Mnangagwa in Hwange District, was part of the high-impact comprehensive steps to improve domestic power generation and tame blackouts.

His remarks are a response to public anxiety over the recent crippling power outages that have left consumers asking when and how the situation will be improved.

This comes at a time when the country’s energy sector has been hampered by climate change, which has severely reduced output at the giant Kariba Hydro-Power Station due to lower water levels.

Speaking during the ground-breaking event, Dr Gata said the new energy investments will tackle power supply challenges once and for good.

He noted that Titan New Energy, which has invested US$1 billion for a thermal plant in Hwange and an additional solar plant in Gweru, is one of the 18 projects being implemented that will permanently wipe out shortages in the next two years.

“I have been insulted every day because of electricity challenges, but today marks the end of load shedding. This project we have come for today is only one out of 18 power plants being built in Zimbabwe,” said Dr Gata. “We have 18 projects that are starting and will give us 4 000MW. We are short of 600MW and so we will have massive surplus and we are already thinking of where to sell.”

He said the projects were being implemented in partnership with various independent power producers. Some of them include Pretoria Portland Cement, Zimasco, Dinson Steel, Afrochine, ZZEE, Titan, and several other Chinese investors comprising six thermal power plants, many solar energy plants, and a gas project. Dr Gata said Zimbabwe will be the first in the SADC region to have such surplus energy from private producers, which will feed into the region.

The equipment at the 720MW waste-to-thermal-coal power plant

He said the Titan agreement was sealed three months ago, making energy access a key economic enabler in Zimbabwe. Dr Gata thanked President Mnangagwa for his engagement and re-engagement policy that has brought the investments being experienced in the country.

He said the Titan project is in line with the total electrification of Zimbabwe policy where off grid projects will also be rolled out next year targeting solar systems for households.

Speaking at the same occasion, Energy and Power Development Minister, Edgar Moyo, said the Government was working on comprehensive measures including the hybrid modelling of Kariba Hydro-Power Station with solar, capacitation of ZESA, and others to ensure access and affordability of energy.

“Today’s project will significantly strengthen Zimbabwe’s energy potential and make Hwange the generation hub of our electricity,” he said.

“It is a testament to our quest to ensure energy security. As a ministry, our mandate is clear, to provide a safe reliable, and efficient energy supply to all Zimbabweans,” the minister added.

“The ministry understands that the capital-intensive nature of power infrastructure and successful implementation needs to depend on the private sector.

“To this end, the Second Republic has made deliberate political decisions aimed at attracting new players in the industry. The proposition outcome of these policies is becoming visible as we witness an influx of investors exemplified by this project.

“I would like to update on the state of power supply in the country and wish to advise the nation that comprehensive measures are being taken to address the situation,” he said.

Minister Moyo said the load-shedding experience was a result of low generation at Kariba due to climate change-induced drought and this will be addressed through hybridisation, among other measures.

He applauded Zimbabweans for appreciating the challenges and urged patience.

“I want to express gratitude to the nation for exercising patience in these challenging times in power supply. We accept that climate change is here to stay not only in Zimbabwe but in the world as a whole.

“The ministry is, therefore, working on climate resilient measures that include hybridisation of water use in Kariba. Zera also gave Zesa a cost-reflective tariff and there is a need to capacitate Zera to deliver,” said Minister Moyo.

He said the Government will continue to promote the private sector through engagement and facilitation and hoped that the Titan project will not only increase energy but act as a catalyst for increased private sector investment in the country’s power sector. Chronicle