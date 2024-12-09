CHOLERA IS BACK

City of Harare officials yesterday confirmed one case of cholera which was detected at a squatter camp near Longchen Plaza.
In a statement, the City of Harare spokesman Stanley Gama
said the source of cholera is most likely a local one since there is no history
of travel by the patient.
“A 29-year-old who stays alone and uses water from a nearby
stream for household purposes and drinking is the patient,” council said.
“He has not been treating the water he is using and the
source of cholera is most likely a local one since there is no history of
travel by the patient.
“Residents are urged to take note of the following which
have been identified as factors contributing to the spread of cholera drinking
of untreated borehole water.”
Gama encouraged residents to seek early treatment to
prevent death.
“Treatment is free at all Council clinics, residents should
avoid unnecessary gatherings,” council said. Residents should report any
suspected cholera case or death at the nearest clinic and let’s work together
to prevent cholera infections.” H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment