CHOLERA IS BACK

City of Harare officials yesterday confirmed one case of cholera which was detected at a squatter camp near Longchen Plaza.

In a statement, the City of Harare spokesman Stanley Gama said the source of cholera is most likely a local one since there is no history of travel by the patient.

“A 29-year-old who stays alone and uses water from a nearby stream for household purposes and drinking is the patient,” council said.

“He has not been treating the water he is using and the source of cholera is most likely a local one since there is no history of travel by the patient.

“Residents are urged to take note of the following which have been identified as factors contributing to the spread of cholera drinking of untreated borehole water.”

Gama encouraged residents to seek early treatment to prevent death.

“Treatment is free at all Council clinics, residents should avoid unnecessary gatherings,” council said. Residents should report any suspected cholera case or death at the nearest clinic and let’s work together to prevent cholera infections.” H Metro