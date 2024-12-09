HOW UNDERCOVER COPS HUNTED DOWN A STOCK THEFT CARTEL

In a daring undercover operation, a crack team of detectives went to great lengths to infiltrate a stock theft cartel in Mashonaland East.

Posing as two couples, they even attended sessions at a local shrine near the suspect’s home, gathering crucial intel that ultimately led to the downfall of the cartel.

Their meticulous surveillance paid off, resulting in the arrest and conviction of the masterminds behind the illicit operation.

Another crack team of detectives also cracked a complex case and their tireless and relentless investigations led to 17 rape and robbery cases being linked to a serial rapist in Bulawayo, who was sentenced to 232 years in prison.

The third crack team of detectives demonstrated brilliant investigative work to arrest the suspects, including some who had fles as far as Chipinge, where they recovered various goods bought from the proceeds of the crime from the US$720 676 which was stolen at Quest Financial Services.

The three crack teams were all honoured for their professionalism.

The gold medal went to a team made up of Detective Sergeant Ncube, Detective Constable Wabi and Detective Constable Mvere of CID Homicide Harare.

“In February 2024, an armed robbery occurred at Quest Financial Services in which nine suspects got away with cash and valuables worth US$720 676.

“The team was mobilised to lead the investigations.

“Through astute investigative work, the team managed to arrest the suspects some who had fled to as far as Chipinge and recovered various goods purchased from the proceeds of the crime valued at US$166 180.

“The team’s unrelenting investigative spirit saw them linking the same suspects to a number of other armed robbery cases that occurred around the country.

“One of the suspects has already been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment whilst trials are still ongoing for the other suspects.

“It is through dedication to duty, sheer hard work and a sense of responsibility that the team managed to achieve so much success in a difficult case.

“The team’s desire to tame serious crime in the country is a source of pride and assurance to the populace.” professionalism.

“The silver medal went to the crack team of Detective Assistant Inspector Sibanda, Detective Sergeant Chipinda and Detective Sergeant Chenhomba, all of CID Homicide Bulawayo.

“Their investigations led to the arrest and conviction of serial rapist Prosper Bhule.

“In March 2022, Western and Nkulumane Police districts in Bulawayo Police Province was inundated by a serious spate of rape and robbery cases.

“The team was assigned the task of bringing the perpetrators to book.

“After cultivating an extensive network of informers, the team managed to get information about the suspect whom they waylaid in a 0100hrs ambush and arrested Prosper Bhule.

“In July 2024, the same team, through their well-established network of informers, managed to gather intelligence about illegal ivory traders coming from Gokwe to sell their loot in Bulawayo.

“Through meticulous strategising, the team managed to pose as buyers and arrested the two accused persons recovering some kilograms of raw ivory valued at US$780.”

The bronze medal went to the Mashonaland East team of Superintendent Kanhiriri, Sergeant Chikono, Detective Constable Tetete, Detective Constable Matanda, Constable Mombeyara, Constable Dube, Constable Simango and Constable Chauruka.

“Concerned by rampant stock theft in the province which was fast causing public outcries and concern, Superintendent Kanhiriri managed to analyse and discovered that the ZRP Wedza was the problem area.

“She formed a team of two male detectives and two female members from Police Intelligence.

“Acting on both the crime analysis report and intelligence gathered through an intricate network of informers, the team managed to gather that one Percy Mudyiwa was the mastermind behind stock theft cases and was even keeping the stolen cattle at his farm.

“In order to effectively conduct surveillance at the farm, the four members pretended to be couples and had to stay for some days at a Masowe shrine near the suspect’s farm.

“The suspect ran a grocery shop as a way to sanitise the evil proceeds from his criminal enterprise.

“Acting on further intelligence, the police officers managed to arrest Albert Nyamuronda who was an accomplice to Percy Mudyiwa and took both accused persons to court.

“A total of 31 herd of cattle were recovered in the process and the accused persons were sentenced to 36 years imprisonment each.

“During the month of April 2024, using the already established network of informers, the same team arrested Talent Chiigondo and Calton Mareseko for stock theft after posing as potential couples intending to buy cattle from them.

“Two heifers were recovered when the team went to pose as buyers and the accused persons were arrested after a scuffle. The two were sentenced to 18 years imprisonment each.

“The bravery, courage, inventiveness and dedication to duty demonstrated by this team is a source of pride for the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

“They inspire a lot of confidence from the people of Zimbabwe in general and those of Mashonaland East in particular who feel assured that the safety of their most valued source of wealth is safe.

“For this, the team is commended for a good example that they set for other to follow.” H Metro