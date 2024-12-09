HOW UNDERCOVER COPS HUNTED DOWN A STOCK THEFT CARTEL

In a daring undercover operation, a crack team of detectives went to great lengths to infiltrate a stock theft cartel in Mashonaland East.
Posing as two couples, they even attended sessions at a
local shrine near the suspect’s home, gathering crucial intel that ultimately
led to the downfall of the cartel.
Their meticulous surveillance paid off, resulting in the
arrest and conviction of the masterminds behind the illicit operation.
Another crack team of detectives also cracked a complex
case and their tireless and relentless investigations led to 17 rape and
robbery cases being linked to a serial rapist in Bulawayo, who was sentenced to
232 years in prison.
The third crack team of detectives demonstrated brilliant
investigative work to arrest the suspects, including some who had fles as far
as Chipinge, where they recovered various goods bought from the proceeds of the
crime from the US$720 676 which was stolen at Quest Financial Services.
The three crack teams were all honoured for their
professionalism.
The gold medal went to a team made up of Detective Sergeant
Ncube, Detective Constable Wabi and Detective Constable Mvere of CID Homicide
Harare.
“In February 2024, an armed robbery occurred at Quest
Financial Services in which nine suspects got away with cash and valuables
worth US$720 676.
“The team was mobilised to lead the investigations.
“Through astute investigative work, the team managed to
arrest the suspects some who had fled to as far as Chipinge and recovered
various goods purchased from the proceeds of the crime valued at US$166 180.
“The team’s unrelenting investigative spirit saw them
linking the same suspects to a number of other armed robbery cases that
occurred around the country.
“One of the suspects has already been sentenced to 12 years
imprisonment whilst trials are still ongoing for the other suspects.
“It is through dedication to duty, sheer hard work and a
sense of responsibility that the team managed to achieve so much success in a
difficult case.
“The team’s desire to tame serious crime in the country is
a source of pride and assurance to the populace.” professionalism.
“The silver medal went to the crack team of Detective
Assistant Inspector Sibanda, Detective Sergeant Chipinda and Detective Sergeant
Chenhomba, all of CID Homicide Bulawayo.
“Their investigations led to the arrest and conviction of
serial rapist Prosper Bhule.
“In March 2022, Western and Nkulumane Police districts in
Bulawayo Police Province was inundated by a serious spate of rape and robbery
cases.
“The team was assigned the task of bringing the
perpetrators to book.
“After cultivating an extensive network of informers, the
team managed to get information about the suspect whom they waylaid in a
0100hrs ambush and arrested Prosper Bhule.
“In July 2024, the same team, through their
well-established network of informers, managed to gather intelligence about
illegal ivory traders coming from Gokwe to sell their loot in Bulawayo.
“Through meticulous strategising, the team managed to pose
as buyers and arrested the two accused persons recovering some kilograms of raw
ivory valued at US$780.”
The bronze medal went to the Mashonaland East team of
Superintendent Kanhiriri, Sergeant Chikono, Detective Constable Tetete,
Detective Constable Matanda, Constable Mombeyara, Constable Dube, Constable
Simango and Constable Chauruka.
“Concerned by rampant stock theft in the province which was
fast causing public outcries and concern, Superintendent Kanhiriri managed to
analyse and discovered that the ZRP Wedza was the problem area.
“She formed a team of two male detectives and two female
members from Police Intelligence.
“Acting on both the crime analysis report and intelligence
gathered through an intricate network of informers, the team managed to gather
that one Percy Mudyiwa was the mastermind behind stock theft cases and was even
keeping the stolen cattle at his farm.
“In order to effectively conduct surveillance at the farm,
the four members pretended to be couples and had to stay for some days at a
Masowe shrine near the suspect’s farm.
“The suspect ran a grocery shop as a way to sanitise the
evil proceeds from his criminal enterprise.
“Acting on further intelligence, the police officers
managed to arrest Albert Nyamuronda who was an accomplice to Percy Mudyiwa and
took both accused persons to court.
“A total of 31 herd of cattle were recovered in the process
and the accused persons were sentenced to 36 years imprisonment each.
“During the month of April 2024, using the already
established network of informers, the same team arrested Talent Chiigondo and
Calton Mareseko for stock theft after posing as potential couples intending to
buy cattle from them.
“Two heifers were recovered when the team went to pose as
buyers and the accused persons were arrested after a scuffle. The two were
sentenced to 18 years imprisonment each.
“The bravery, courage, inventiveness and dedication to duty
demonstrated by this team is a source of pride for the Zimbabwe Republic
Police.
“They inspire a lot of confidence from the people of
Zimbabwe in general and those of Mashonaland East in particular who feel
assured that the safety of their most valued source of wealth is safe.
“For this, the team is commended for a good example that
they set for other to follow.” H Metro
