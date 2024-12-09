MAN KIDNAPS, SEXUALLY ASSAULTS TWO GIRLS

Bulawayo police have arrested a 50-year-old man, Innocent Kakarahwa of New Magwegwe, in connection with the unlawful detention and sexual assault of an underage girls.

Acting Bulawayo Police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the two complainants who are aged 15 and 14 respectively, both reside at Magwegwe North, Bulawayo

“Sometime in November 2024 the two complainants who were from Magwegwe North going to Lobengula West met Kakarahwa who was driving along Intemba road. He offered them transport and they agreed. On their way to Lobengula West, Kakarahwa showed interest in the complainants. He promised to secure jobs for them since the complainants lied to the accused persons that they were looking for jobs,” Assistant Inspector Msebele said.

She added, “On the 2nd of December 2024 around 1130 hours, Kakarahwa phoned the complainants and requested to see them. He promised to pick the two complainants around 1400 hours at Konron Shopping Centre Lobengula West, however, he delayed until 2000 hours. He took the two complainants to Donnington West, Bulawayo where he gave them a room to sleep and food and he then left.”

“On the 3rd day of December 2024 around 8pm, he proceeded back to where he left them and took one of the complainant out of the room and proceeded to his vehicle which was parked outside the building and adjusted the seat backwards and requested to have sexual intercourse with her Kakarahwa had sexual intercourse with the complainant once with protection,” said Assist. Inspector Msebele.

“After the act the complainant returned to the room where the other complainant was and the accused person left.

“On the 5th of December 2024 around 8am the accused went back where he had left the complainants, who then decided to call their parents and ask for forgiveness. Kakarahwa directed the complainants that they should not expose him. He drove the complainant to town and gave them US$2 for transport to their respective residential areas.”

Assistant Inspector Msebele urged parents and guardians to teach their children not to trust strangers to avoid such incidents. She also warned potential offenders that they will face the full force of the law. CITE