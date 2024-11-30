WOMAN SURVIVES LION ATTACK



In a tale of heroism that sounds more like fiction, a 57-year-old woman from Mathula Village in Tsholotsho District fought off a lion attack, managing to grab the big cat by the throat before it retreated, leaving her with serious injuries.

Ms Violet Moyo is recovering at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo where she recounted her harrowing experience that occurred on Thursday morning to Sunday News from the hospital bed.

Evidently in pain with lacerations on her arms, face and body, Ms Moyo had to cringe as she twisted in search of a comfortable side to sit.

She had planned to join other villagers in preparing their land for the summer cropping season but that was not to be as the lion attack denied her the opportunity.

Her plan took a dramatic turn at 6am while she was en-route to the fields.

“I woke up on Thursday morning and bathed my six-year-old grandchild, who I live with. We both left the homestead at 6am with my grandchild headed for school while I was on my way to the fields. He joined his schoolmates, walking a few metres ahead of me,” she said.

As she walked, she suddenly heard a loud roar.

“I heard something roaring, and as I turned, I just saw in a flash an animal attacking me from behind. I fell headlong and all that I was carrying got scattered. It tried grabbing my throat with its claws but I kept on eluding it until it sank its claws on my left cheek. I immediately felt the urge to grab its throat and choke it, which I did,” Ms Moyo recounted.

Using her right hand, she managed to seize what felt like a pipe, holding it tightly until the lion lost its strength.

“I kept holding it by the throat until it lost the urge to fight, and as soon as I let go, it walked away. When it first attacked, I screamed, drawing the attention of the group of pupils walking with my grandchild,” she said.

“However, I think the attack happened so fast that some of them didn’t even see the animal. Neighbours confirmed they heard the roaring — it was definitely a lion.” Sunday News