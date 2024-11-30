GOVT ORDERS SUSPENSION OF DEPUTY MAYOR

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has ordered the suspension of Bulawayo Deputy Mayor, Councillor Edwin Ndlovu and Finance and Development Committee Chairperson Clr Mpumelelo Moyo who are facing charges of corruption stating that the two will only be allowed to resume their duties once they have been acquitted by the courts.
The duo is facing bribery charges relating to an alleged
US$20 000 facilitation fee that was meant to be paid to councillors for their
role in getting a cement mixing factory investment approved by the local
authority.
They were granted US$100 bail each by High Court Judge,
Justice Ngoni Nduna on Friday and ordered to report to the Zimbabwe
Anti-Corruption Commission every Friday and reside at their given addresses.
Clr Moyo was further ordered to surrender title deeds to
his house as well as his passport.
Director of Communication and Advocacy in the ministry, Mr
Gabriel Masvora said the two will remain suspended from all council duties in
line with an established directive concerning council officials facing legal
issues.
“Our directive regarding the suspension of council
officials with pending court cases has not changed,” Mr Masvora noted.
“In the interest of public accountability and sound
governance, any official involved in ongoing legal matters must refrain from
their regular council duties until cleared by the courts.”
The directive was first issued on 22 February 2022, in
response to the rising number of criminal abuse cases among council officials,
which have drawn mixed reactions from the public.
It highlights the necessity for local authorities to take
immediate action concerning officials with unresolved court cases.
“Accordingly, I hereby direct all local authorities, in
terms of Section 313 of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15) and Section 155
of the Rural District Councils Act (Chapter 29:13), to forthwith ensure that
all officials whose cases have not yet been concluded by the courts are barred
from reporting for duty until they have been acquitted. I expect this directive
to be implemented with immediate effect,” reads part of the directive.
Meanwhile, a source privy to the two councillors’
investigation has revealed that initially, Zacc had intended to arrest three
more councillors who were part of the group at the forefront of demanding the
“facilitation fee” from the Chinese investor.
“From the list that was allegedly penned by Clr Ndlovu,
there is a top five which is being targeted — including Councillors Ndlovu
and Moyo — who are believed to have been
in the forefront of the whole case. This is why the entire docket has not yet
been handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority, as there are chances
that there could be more arrests relating to the matter.
“We are aware that there are lists that are circulating
which are not true and we believe are meant to divert attention but the
investigating team is not deterred, they have everything in place and are
confident of a possible conviction,” said the source.
Sunday News also managed to see the list of 20 councillors
in possession of Zacc which was allegedly penned by Clr Ndlovu.
According to the list, the 20 councillors who it is alleged
were to each receive US$1 000 are Ndlovu, Moyo, Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu, Mxolisi
Mahlangu, Ashton Mhlanga, Lizzy Sibanda, Dumisani Nkomo, Aleck Ndlovu,
Khalazani Ndlovu, Adrian Moyo, Roy Sekete, Dumisani Netha, Thandi Moyo,
Nokuthula Sibanda, Bruce Moyo, Sikhululekile Moyo, Muziwakibo Masuku, Percy
Nyathi, Greater Gumede and Susan Sithole. Sunday News
