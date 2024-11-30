GOVT ORDERS SUSPENSION OF DEPUTY MAYOR



The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has ordered the suspension of Bulawayo Deputy Mayor, Councillor Edwin Ndlovu and Finance and Development Committee Chairperson Clr Mpumelelo Moyo who are facing charges of corruption stating that the two will only be allowed to resume their duties once they have been acquitted by the courts.

The duo is facing bribery charges relating to an alleged US$20 000 facilitation fee that was meant to be paid to councillors for their role in getting a cement mixing factory investment approved by the local authority.

They were granted US$100 bail each by High Court Judge, Justice Ngoni Nduna on Friday and ordered to report to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission every Friday and reside at their given addresses.

Clr Moyo was further ordered to surrender title deeds to his house as well as his passport.

Director of Communication and Advocacy in the ministry, Mr Gabriel Masvora said the two will remain suspended from all council duties in line with an established directive concerning council officials facing legal issues.

“Our directive regarding the suspension of council officials with pending court cases has not changed,” Mr Masvora noted.

“In the interest of public accountability and sound governance, any official involved in ongoing legal matters must refrain from their regular council duties until cleared by the courts.”

The directive was first issued on 22 February 2022, in response to the rising number of criminal abuse cases among council officials, which have drawn mixed reactions from the public.

It highlights the necessity for local authorities to take immediate action concerning officials with unresolved court cases.

“Accordingly, I hereby direct all local authorities, in terms of Section 313 of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15) and Section 155 of the Rural District Councils Act (Chapter 29:13), to forthwith ensure that all officials whose cases have not yet been concluded by the courts are barred from reporting for duty until they have been acquitted. I expect this directive to be implemented with immediate effect,” reads part of the directive.

Meanwhile, a source privy to the two councillors’ investigation has revealed that initially, Zacc had intended to arrest three more councillors who were part of the group at the forefront of demanding the “facilitation fee” from the Chinese investor.

“From the list that was allegedly penned by Clr Ndlovu, there is a top five which is being targeted — including Councillors Ndlovu and Moyo — who are believed to have been in the forefront of the whole case. This is why the entire docket has not yet been handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority, as there are chances that there could be more arrests relating to the matter.

“We are aware that there are lists that are circulating which are not true and we believe are meant to divert attention but the investigating team is not deterred, they have everything in place and are confident of a possible conviction,” said the source.

Sunday News also managed to see the list of 20 councillors in possession of Zacc which was allegedly penned by Clr Ndlovu.

According to the list, the 20 councillors who it is alleged were to each receive US$1 000 are Ndlovu, Moyo, Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu, Mxolisi Mahlangu, Ashton Mhlanga, Lizzy Sibanda, Dumisani Nkomo, Aleck Ndlovu, Khalazani Ndlovu, Adrian Moyo, Roy Sekete, Dumisani Netha, Thandi Moyo, Nokuthula Sibanda, Bruce Moyo, Sikhululekile Moyo, Muziwakibo Masuku, Percy Nyathi, Greater Gumede and Susan Sithole. Sunday News