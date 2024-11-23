TAPIWA'S FAMILY SUMMONED BY CHIEF

The family of the late slain Murewa boy Tapiwa Makore, still reeling from the brutal ritualistic murder of their young son, has been summoned by Chief Mangwende, where they were asked to provide two beasts for a cleansing ritual.

This development, rooted in ancient tradition, is meant to cleanse the area and appease ancestral spirits.

However, for the family, still yet to find closure over the loss of their son, the development has opened a chasm between cultural expectations and the agonising reality of the death of the boy.

The late Tapiwa’s father, Munyaradzi Makore, confirmed the developments.

“Chief Mangwende vakanyora tsamba kuti varikuda mhuri yekwaMakore nhasi (Wednesday) kwaMurewa Centre kudare kwavo vanoda kuripwa zvakayitwa mudunhu mavo (Chief Mangwende summoned us to his court at Murewa Centre demanding compensation of what transpired in his area of jurisdiction),” Munyaradzi said.

“I am not going since I am away. I have sent my brother, who is representing the family.” Newsday