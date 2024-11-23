GENERATOR RUNS OUT OF FUEL : ID SEEKERS FORK OUT A $1 EACH

Over 40 people queuing outside the registry offices for national IDs on Thursday had to fork out US$1 each to pay for fuel for a generator that was being used for power, The Mirror has learnt.

Several sources told The Mirror that the generator used during load shedding ran out of fuel and officers at the registry had to ask people in the queue to contribute US$1 each to buy fuel.

This left those who didn’t have the US$1 disappointed as they had to be pushed to the back of the queue.

The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe said he is launching an investigation into the matter.

“That is totally unacceptable. We do not have such a policy. The matter will be investigated,” said Kazembe.

The Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary Dr Addmore Pazvakavambwa said clients should not pay additional fees that are not stipulated in the law.

“No one should pay any extra cent that is not accounted for by government. This is unacceptable and I will engage the provincial registrar over the matter and we are definitely launching an investigation. Thank you for bringing this to my attention,” he said.

One of the ID seekers Monica Hanyani said she arrived at the registry offices at 6:30am and was number 30 on the list of ID seekers. After failing to fork out the dollar she was pushed back to number 56 and waited until 2pm to get her national ID.

“I woke up early to get a national ID. The generator was switched on and it ran out of fuel. A woman who was in Office number 1 said there was no money to buy fuel and those who desperately needed their national IDs should contribute a dollar each.

“The contributions were made and those of us who didn’t have the money were told to stand at the back of the line. I had to wait until 2 pm to access my ID. I don’t think it is right for Government departments to treat desperate ID seekers in this way,” said Monica. Masvingo Mirror