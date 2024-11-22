ROBBER'S LOVER CAUGHT WITH LOOT

A suspected armed robber’s girlfriend has been implicated in two armed robberies after police recovered a number of items stolen in the robbery from her house.

The court heard that Monica Muguti of Unit M Chitungwiza was given some of the stolen property by her boyfriend, Tawanda Manokore.

Acting on the tip off, the police went to her residence and she led to the recovery of bangles, beads necklace, green hip flask written Stanley since 1913, beads bangle, Guess Waterpro silver and gold watch, Jeep silver and blue watch and Pig gold medal in her wardrobe.

The details of the robbery are that Muguti, Sarezi Shonhiwa, Tafadzwa Chakuteka and Willye Chirawu on October 26 this year, attacked the complainants at their residence at number 3A Christon Road, Christon Bank, as they were preparing to sleep.

They attacked the gardener in his cottage, armed with machetes and knives wearing balaclavas and purported to be police officers making a follow up on a stolen laptop.

When the gardener opened his door to attend to them, they grabbed and handcuffed him.

They led the gardener to the main house where they approached the complainants, who are husband and wife alleging that they had arrested their gardener for theft of a laptop.

The complainants opened their door in an effort to attend to them. They were however, pushed inside and had their hands and legs with shoe laces. The robbers went on to demand for cash and other valuables in the house threatening to shoot the victims.

The robbers ransacked the whole house and took US$160 cash a handbag and US$600 from a wallet.

They stole six cellphones, a gas tank, and groceries.

They further broke a safe which was in the main bedroom and stole a 9mm Walther pistol, 14x9mm live rounds and two empty magazines.

They loaded their loot into the complainants’ blue Toyota Rav 4 and drove away.

They later dumped the car together with the 5kg gas tank, 10 kgs mealie meal and 10 kgs of beef in the Mazowe area.

In the second count, the court heard that in November 3, the complainants were at their farm in Goromonzi preparing their dinner when they were approached by the trio and their accomplices, who entered into the kitchen through an open door.

Two of the robbers were holding unknown pistols and others holding machetes. One of gang members was putting on balaclavas and others were wearing woollen hats.

One of the gang members was left guarding the front door and one the backyard door of the house.

The gang members then threatened to shoot the complainants ordering them to lie on the ground and they complied.

They tied their hands with laptop charger cables and started demanding for cash.

The complainants led the robbers to their bedroom where they stole an iPhone 15 pro-max, various clothes, a laptop, a Bluetooth speaker and a toiletry bag.

They then left one of the complainants in his bedroom and they switched off the light.

They returned to the other complainants, who were under guard, demanded for cash and took US$1000, an iPhone 13 ProMax, a wallet containing US$2000, a speaker and jewelry. They then tied their legs with electric cables.

They further ransacked in the pantry and other rooms where they took various groceries, one Berretta 12 bore Short gun, one 410 Berretta Shotgun and one Pellet Gun, which were in the gun cabinet.

They later dumped the guns on their way out and the whole robbery was captured on CCTV, which led to their pictures going viral on social media.

The police arrested Chakuteka, who was implicated by Shonhiwa as his accomplice.

Chakuteka then led detectives to his place of residence at Inkomo Barracks Marriage Quarters where they recovered a 9mm Walther Pistol serial number 4170, two empty magazines and 14×9 mm live rounds in his dump chimney of his official company house underneath some rubbles. The firearm was stolen in the Christon Bank robbery. H Metro