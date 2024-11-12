ROBBERIES : 126 SECURITY GUARDS ATTACKED

Some 126 security guards been attacked by criminals this year during 644 armed robberies recorded in Harare. During the same period last year, a total of 466 armed robberies were recorded with 57 on premises manned by security guards.

The Officer Commanding Crime in Harare Province, Assistant Commissioner Peter Sibanda, said law enforcement was a collective effort done through a range of security organisations.

“In the period from January to October 2023, the province received a total of 466 robbery cases using firearms. And if we compare the same period with what is currently occurring this year, we have so far received 644 robbery cases using firearms.”

“To date, as of October, we now have 106 cases of robbery using firearms where security personnel are gathered. It is a cause for concern.”

“Is it good for business? Obviously, the answer is no. Is it good for the public? Obviously, the answer is no. So if it is not good for business, it is not good for the public.

“So what should we do as security personnel? What should we do as both private and public policy? So those are the answers and the questions that we need to address. The questions that we need to unpack and look at from a holistic perspective and look at how best we can then confront this situation,” he said. Herald