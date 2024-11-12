skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday 12 November 2024
TWO SISTERS ATTAKED IN THEIR HOME
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MATANGA FACING THE AXE
The Commissioner-General (CG) Godwin Matanga is set to removed as police boss and replaced by Deputy Commissioner-General (DCG) Stephen Muta...
RETURNING RESIDENT'S CONTAINER SEIZED
A returning resident has taken Zimra to court after his goods, including a 40-foot container, were seized. Kennedy Masvikeni who worked in ...
BOKO PICKS HIS TEAM
SCHOOL GIFTS TEACHERS CARS
J unior Group of Schools recently gifted six teachers with cars to appreciate their hardwork at the learning centre. The schools Director ...
WE GOT HIM
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment