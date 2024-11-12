PUPIL KILLED AS STORE ROOF COLLAPSES

A Grade 3 learner was killed when a grocery store roof collapsed
on her during a storm in Mberegwa.
school's roof blown off
“The girl, who was in school uniform, was hit by rubble and
died on the spot,” said Mberengwa District Development Coordinator Mr Vafias
Hlabati.
Fourteen other learners sustained injuries at Zvemukonde
Secondary School after a classroom block had its roof blown off.
Mr Hlabati said 21 other schools, two district hospitals
and 54 homesteads,were damaged by the rains. The district has since approached
the provincial office for support. Lessons and examinations at the affected
schools have been disrupted.
The worst damaged school, Zvemukonde Secondary, saw the
classroom block having its roof blown off and 14 learners hurt after they were
hit by roofing sheets and were taken to Zvishavane District Hospital for
treatment.
“From the information I got this morning (yesterday) all
were treated and discharged,” he said.
Mr Hlabati said Mnene Hospital, which is the major referral
health facility in the district, had the roof blown off some wards while water
tanks that supply the hospital were affected. Herald
