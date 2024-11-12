PUPIL KILLED AS STORE ROOF COLLAPSES

school's roof blown off A Grade 3 learner was killed when a grocery store roof collapsed on her during a storm in Mberegwa.

“The girl, who was in school uniform, was hit by rubble and died on the spot,” said Mberengwa District Development Coordinator Mr Vafias Hlabati.

Fourteen other learners sustained injuries at Zvemukonde Secondary School after a classroom block had its roof blown off.

Mr Hlabati said 21 other schools, two district hospitals and 54 homesteads,were damaged by the rains. The district has since approached the provincial office for support. Lessons and examinations at the affected schools have been disrupted.

The worst damaged school, Zvemukonde Secondary, saw the classroom block having its roof blown off and 14 learners hurt after they were hit by roofing sheets and were taken to Zvishavane District Hospital for treatment.

“From the information I got this morning (yesterday) all were treated and discharged,” he said.

Mr Hlabati said Mnene Hospital, which is the major referral health facility in the district, had the roof blown off some wards while water tanks that supply the hospital were affected. Herald