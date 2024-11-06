RAPE ACCUSED CHILLSPOT PRODUCER REMANDED IN CUSTODY

Popular Chillspot producer Tafadzwa Mandaza, popularly known as DJ Ribhe, appeared in court yesterday on allegations of raping a 14-year-old girl after allegedly plying her with intoxicating substances.

Mandaza (32), who is represented by lawyer Mr Dumisani Mthombeni, was not asked to plead and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa remanded him in custody to November 20.

The State alleged that on October 16, at around 4 pm, the Form Two schoolgirl did not go back home from school after her father had been told that she had absconded for two consecutive days.

The court heard that on the following day at around 10 pm, she went to Mandaza’s place in the company of some people. The group then went to Mashwede Village.

At Mashwede Village, Mandaza allegedly manipulated the girl to drink an unknown substance and to smoke shisha. On October 18 at around 3 am, the two went to Mandaza’s residence where the girl regained consciousness the following day.

When the schoolgirl woke up, she realised that Mandaza had been intimate with her without her consent.

The day after, at around 9 am, the schoolgirl was then located in Highfield, Harare after a missing person report was lodged at ZRP Glen Norah.

The rape allegations came to light on October 20 when the schoolgirl was interviewed by her father after she had been located. Herald