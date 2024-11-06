BRIBE COPS REMANDED IN CUSTODY

Two policemen, who were captured on camera allegedly pocketing bribes from motorists, appeared in court yesterday and were remanded in custody to November 11.

Sergeant James Chifamba (46) and Constable Trymore Mukunza (36) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa facing charges of criminal abuse of office as public officers.

The State and defence counsel are expected to file written submissions by tomorrow and the ruling on the matter will be handed on November 11.

Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje alleged that the accused persons were last week deployed on duty to conduct traffic enforcement duties after the Mabvuku traffic lights along Mutare Road towards Harare.

The two had specific duties to stop motor vehicles and check for any violations.

Contrary to this assigned duty, the duo would not check for violations, but rather lined their pockets with bribes from drivers whose vehicles they were stopping.

The State alleges that they did this to show favour to the motorists in question and in so doing acted contrary to their duties. Herald

The State alleges that they have evidence in the form of a video recording of the events of the day in question.