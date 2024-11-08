PROBE TEAM TERM EXTENDED



The Commission of Inquiry into the governance of Harare City Council will be in place for another three months after President Mnangagwa extended its tenure to allow it to complete its work.

The Commission, which was set up on May 10 with an initial mandate to probe HCC from 2017 within a time frame of six months, now has up to early February next year to complete its work and report back to the President by early May.

Chaired by retired High Court judge, Justice Maphios Cheda, the Commission was constituted in a proclamation under the Commission of Inquiry Act with its tenure set to expire this month, but with an option of a three-month extension if that was found necessary.

In Proclamation 5 of 2024 gazetted in Statutory Instrument 180 of 2024 yesterday, President Mnangagwa exercised that option of an extension, taking the investigation up to nine months.

The original instruction remains that the commission must report to the President within three months of completing its investigation, giving time to analyse the information, draw conclusions and draft recommendations.

Apart from Rtd Justice Cheda, the other members of the Commission are local government experts Steven Chakaipa, Norbert Phiri, Lucia Gladys Matibenga and Khonzani Ncube.

In July, President Mnangagwa replaced Mr Phiri with Mr Tafadzwa Charles Hungwe, a Harare lawyer.

The Permanent Secretary for Local Government and Public Works is the secretary to the commission, meaning it can easily access the necessary support from the Ministry.

Among its terms of reference the commission is to investigate financial management systems and audit compliance with the Public Finance Management Act and other laws.

In particular, the President wanted it to investigate financial management of revenue generated through special vehicle companies and other out sourced arrangements.

These would include entities like Rufaro Marketing, a private company owned by the council that controls a large property portfolio, and City Parking, another private council-owned company that controls the city centre public street parking, parkades and council car parks.

Both should be producing substantial revenue for the council, but as private companies, they do not have to issue public accounts.

In addition, the council itself has not been giving details of their accounts and the public does not know how much revenue they make, what their costs, such as their payrolls, are and what the eventual profits might be.

Harare has come under severe criticism from the Auditor-General among others for not having an Enterprise Resource Planning system to manage its accounts since 2019, and the commission needs to investigate why not and to quantify any losses accruing as a result. Herald