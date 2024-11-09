2030 WILL NEVER HAPPEN : WAR VET



A war veteran and Zanu PF central committee member, Blessing Geza says 2030 will never happen for President Mnangagwa.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with HSTv, Geza said :“I was at the conference and I thought I was saddened… First and foremost, we have a Constitution which must be respected by everybody. The President himself took an oath of office to respect the Constitution of Zimbabwe. They took the oath of office so they could protect and defend the Constitution of Zimbabwe but they are not doing that.

“They are committing treason. Those people must be arrested and those people must be fired from Zanu PF. We want to see those people charged.”

“Zanu PF is a product of Zanla and Zipra, the people's movement but they are not even being recognised, you know, right? They are attacking the Constitution. They don't even talk about the armed struggle. They don't talk about the opposition. Mark my words, that will never happen, not under our watch.”

“These 2030s are doing what they want right? They are doing what they want to the President, you know. It's unfortunate. The role which we played, we are being sidelined, we have been sidelined but I blame ourselves because they say they are in control.”