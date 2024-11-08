CASH-IN-TRANSIT HEIST : VILLAGER ARRESTED

A villager splashing cash has been arrested in connection with the theft of US$20 000 from a Safeguard Security Company cash-in-transit vehicle.

The cash was stolen after the security guards offered a lift to two people, including Kelvin Chisandako (24), who has now been arrested.

The vehicle was moving cash from Beitbridge to Mutare on October 16.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police in Masvingo arrested the suspect at Mangwawo Village, Mawarire, Mwenezi after receiving information that he was in possession of large sums of cash.

The suspect revealed to the police that he stole the money from the cash-in-transit vehicle which he boarded at Lutumba Business Centre, Beitbridge.

The arrest led to the recovery of US$600 and R2 320 cash, an empty cash box and a Toyota Aqua vehicle, registration number AGO 5702, which the suspect bought for US$9 800.

Investigations by the police established that the suspect used part of the money to buy 30X12 feet roofing sheets, 35X50 kg bags of cement, seven windowframes, two French doors, 15 000 farm bricks , a cellphone and three men’s suits.

Comm Nyathi said: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police applauds the public for forwarding positive information which led to the arrest of the suspect.

The public is urged to continue forwarding information regarding criminal activities to the Police on National Complaints Desk number (024) 2703631 or WhatsApp 071 280 0197 or contact any nearest police station.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police will ensure that the law takes its course on all criminals without fear or favour.” Herald