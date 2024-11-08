CASH-IN-TRANSIT HEIST : VILLAGER ARRESTED

A villager splashing cash has been arrested in connection with the theft of US$20 000 from a Safeguard Security Company cash-in-transit vehicle.
The cash was stolen after the security guards offered a
lift to two people, including Kelvin Chisandako (24), who has now been
arrested.
The vehicle was moving cash from Beitbridge to Mutare on
October 16.
National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said
police in Masvingo arrested the suspect at Mangwawo Village, Mawarire, Mwenezi
after receiving information that he was in possession of large sums of cash.
The suspect revealed to the police that he stole the money
from the cash-in-transit vehicle which he boarded at Lutumba Business Centre,
Beitbridge.
The arrest led to the recovery of US$600 and R2 320 cash,
an empty cash box and a Toyota Aqua vehicle, registration number AGO 5702,
which the suspect bought for US$9 800.
Investigations by the police established that the suspect
used part of the money to buy 30X12 feet roofing sheets, 35X50 kg bags of
cement, seven windowframes, two French doors, 15 000 farm bricks , a cellphone
and three men’s
suits.
Comm Nyathi said: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police applauds
the public for forwarding positive information which led to the arrest of the
suspect.
The public is urged to continue forwarding information
regarding criminal activities to the Police on National Complaints Desk number
(024) 2703631 or WhatsApp 071 280 0197 or contact any nearest police station.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police will ensure that the law takes
its course on all criminals without fear or favour.” Herald
