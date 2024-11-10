NO WHATSAPP LICENCE FEES IN ZIM : MINISTER

Information Technology minister Tatenda Mavetera says there are no plans to licence WhatsApp group administrators.

I would like distance myself from the malicious fake news of intentions by government to licence or penalise WhatsApp Groups or Administrators of any social media platform/s USD 2500.

This claim is not applicable especially to players who do not collect and process Personally Identifiable Information (PII) for commercial or business use.

Personally identifiable information (PII) is any type of data that can be used to identify someone, from their name and address to their phone number, passport information and I.d number.

The public is encouraged to disregard this notice with the uttermost discontent it deserves as it is inconsistent with our legal provisions as espoused in

Statutory Instrument (SI) 155 of the 2024 Cyber and Data Protection (Licencing of Data controllers and Appointment of Data Protection Officers) Regulations.

On my LinkedIn post I never expressed any intentions to licence or penalise WhatsApp groups or Administrators of any social media platform/s which do not collect and process (Personally Identifiable Information (PII) for commercial or business use.

I wish to assure the public of government's commitment through the Ministry of Information Communication Technology Postal and Courier Services to accelerate cyber and data democratisation and security to ensure that No One and No Place is Left Offline.

This is in line with our overarching mandate to the constitution to promote access to information for all in a safe and secure environment.