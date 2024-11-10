MADZIBABA IMPREGNATES MINOR

A Johanne Masowe Apostolic sect self-styled prophet has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for engaging in sexual relations and impregnating a minor.
Benjamin Mangizi (40) appeared before Masvingo Magistrate
Lynnet Mudzingo on charges of for violating section 70 of the constitution by
having underage sexual relations with the victim (15) whose name is withheld to
protect her identity.
Mangizi was initially sentenced to 24 months, with six
months suspended on the condition that he does not commit any sexual offenses
within the next five years and will serve an effective 18 months in prison.
In handing the judgement, Magistrate Mudzingo stated that
she had considered Mangizi’s status as a first-time offender, his
responsibility for a disabled child, and a child he had left behind in
Botswana. However, she emphasized that his actions were unacceptable, pointing
out the significant age difference between him and the victim, who was young
enough to be his daughter, which warranted a custodial sentence. She also
condemned him for exploiting his position as a church prophet.
The state presented evidence that Mangizi was involved in a
romantic relationship with the complainant and had promised to marry her.
However, Mangizi claimed that the complainant was not a minor and that she had
been married before their relationship.
The relationship was known to the complainant’s family,
except for her mother, who opposed the marriage to Mangizi. The complainant
sided with Mangizi, contradicting her mother’s testimony. She claimed that her
mother had abandoned her at birth in 2005 and accused her of lying about her
involvement in obtaining her birth certificate in 2022, which she needed for
her grade 7 examinations.
The complainant also said Mangizi was her husband and
presenting another birth certificate, her testimony was deemed suspicious, as
it appeared she was trying to protect him. The state argued that regardless of
any claims about prior marriages, the complainant was still a minor, and all
witnesses failed to substantiate Mangizi’s defense.
The complainant is expected to give birth at the end of
November.
In early 2024, Ishmael Chokurongerwa, the leader of the
Johane Masowe eChishanu Gorejena Penyeranyika Sect, appeared in court facing
three counts of rape. These charges arose from allegations that he impregnated
three 14-year-old girls, all members of his congregation. DNA evidence
confirmed Chokurongerwa as the father of the children born to the victims.
In 2023, Savious Matimbire (55) from Hwendedzo, Masvingo
appeared in court on charges of sexual intercourse with a minor on multiple
occasions, resulting in 15-year-old girl, who is friend to his daughter and
attended the same school, getting pregnant.
In 2021, Christopher Mamvura (42) from Lalapanzi was
sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping, impregnating, and infecting his
neighbor’s 14-year-old daughter with a sexually transmitted infection.
