MADZIBABA IMPREGNATES MINOR

A Johanne Masowe Apostolic sect self-styled prophet has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for engaging in sexual relations and impregnating a minor.

Benjamin Mangizi (40) appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Lynnet Mudzingo on charges of for violating section 70 of the constitution by having underage sexual relations with the victim (15) whose name is withheld to protect her identity.

Mangizi was initially sentenced to 24 months, with six months suspended on the condition that he does not commit any sexual offenses within the next five years and will serve an effective 18 months in prison.

In handing the judgement, Magistrate Mudzingo stated that she had considered Mangizi’s status as a first-time offender, his responsibility for a disabled child, and a child he had left behind in Botswana. However, she emphasized that his actions were unacceptable, pointing out the significant age difference between him and the victim, who was young enough to be his daughter, which warranted a custodial sentence. She also condemned him for exploiting his position as a church prophet.

The state presented evidence that Mangizi was involved in a romantic relationship with the complainant and had promised to marry her. However, Mangizi claimed that the complainant was not a minor and that she had been married before their relationship.

The relationship was known to the complainant’s family, except for her mother, who opposed the marriage to Mangizi. The complainant sided with Mangizi, contradicting her mother’s testimony. She claimed that her mother had abandoned her at birth in 2005 and accused her of lying about her involvement in obtaining her birth certificate in 2022, which she needed for her grade 7 examinations.

The complainant also said Mangizi was her husband and presenting another birth certificate, her testimony was deemed suspicious, as it appeared she was trying to protect him. The state argued that regardless of any claims about prior marriages, the complainant was still a minor, and all witnesses failed to substantiate Mangizi’s defense.

The complainant is expected to give birth at the end of November.

In early 2024, Ishmael Chokurongerwa, the leader of the Johane Masowe eChishanu Gorejena Penyeranyika Sect, appeared in court facing three counts of rape. These charges arose from allegations that he impregnated three 14-year-old girls, all members of his congregation. DNA evidence confirmed Chokurongerwa as the father of the children born to the victims.

In 2023, Savious Matimbire (55) from Hwendedzo, Masvingo appeared in court on charges of sexual intercourse with a minor on multiple occasions, resulting in 15-year-old girl, who is friend to his daughter and attended the same school, getting pregnant.

In 2021, Christopher Mamvura (42) from Lalapanzi was sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping, impregnating, and infecting his neighbor’s 14-year-old daughter with a sexually transmitted infection. TellZimNews