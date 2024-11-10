NO GOING BACK ON 2030 : MIDLANDS

Zanu PFs Midlands province says there is no going back on plans to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term of office despite him saying that he will step down in 2028.

A vocal proponent of the 2030 and Zanu PF chairperson for Midlands, Edson Chiherenge, said there was no going back on the presidential term extension.

“We want him to continue to rule,” Chiherenge said at a meeting held in Kwekwe last week. We went to a conference to endorse our resolution as Midlands province that Mnangagwa should extend his term till 2030... 2030 belongs to Emmerson Mnangagwa.”

Zanu PF director for information Farai Marapira told The Standard that ruling party members were still waiting for the way forward after the adoption of the 2030 resolution.

“The 2030 resolution was adopted at the conference; we are still waiting on how the party will deal with the resolutions in light of the President’s words,” Marapira said.

“We respect democracy and the structures are allowed to speak their mind, so that’s the democracy of Zanu PF.”

Mngangagwa, on three occasions this year, stated that he would retire when his term ends in 2028. Standard