MUVEVI : I HAVE THREE WIVES

Murder suspect, Jaison Muvevi has revealed he has three wives who did not know each other before he went on a rampage.

In Zvishavane, he had a wife and three children; in Kadoma, another wife and two children; and in Harare, yet another spouse and two offspring.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail Society at the maximum security prison, he said :“I fulfilled my lobola obligations for all of them and played my role as a father. None of them knew or suspected that there were other wives; I had my ways of balancing my three lives without challenges.”

Being a gold miner, his wives had become used to Muvevi being away from home for weeks or even months. At any given time, two of the wives would be under the impression that he was away working, while he was actually with the third.

He said that his three wives and brothers visit him. Muvevi believes his actions could have triggered a family curse. Throughout the interview, he appeared to be in high spirits, making rib-cracking jokes at ease.

“I live with the hope that one day I will be released and be able to work for my wives and kids again. I also wish to compensate the families that I wronged,” he said. Sunday Mail