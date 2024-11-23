GOVT TO APPROVE, REJECT LAND SALES

Individuals seeking to sell or transfer agricultural land will require Government approval under a new tenure system being crafted to enhance the bankability of titles and provide broader ownership rights to beneficiaries of the Land Reform Programme, it has been learnt.

Under the proposed system, financial institutions foreclosing land used as collateral in cases of loan default will also need to seek approval from the authorities.

Similarly, the new tenure system will limit foreign ownership of agricultural land and prohibit transfer of land title to non-nationals to ensure that the resource remains predominantly under Zimbabwean ownership.

The proposed framework, which is a hybrid of the freehold tenure and other systems, will enable indigenous landholders with 99-year leases, offer letters or permits to convert these into bankable, registrable and transferable documents of tenure.

It is envisaged this modification will make agricultural land more attractive for investment while maintaining strict control over ownership and transfer of the resource.

To operationalise the changes, a technical team — the Land Tenure Implementation Committee — that includes representatives from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development; the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works; and the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs has been set up.

This body will provide recommendations to a Cabinet oversight committee chaired by Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said legislative adjustments required to implement the new system were minimal.

“The process is now on course. The Chief Secretary (in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya) is in the process of inviting members chosen by His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, to join the technical committee.

“This committee will work with ministerial officials to develop a roadmap for implementation,” he said.

“A working party consisting of our ministerial officials, for lands and agriculture, as well as local government, has already begun work.”

He said the proposed system will include mechanisms to ensure that agricultural land is only transferable to qualifying individuals.

“We await the recommendations from the technical committee, especially on what His Excellency said on agricultural land being only transferable to qualifying individuals,” said Minister Ziyambi.

“We need amendments to give legal effect to this so that no one can transfer their farm to someone who does not qualify." Sunday Mail