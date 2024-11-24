NCUBE GETS THE CASH

Sengezo Tshabangu is reeling after rival faction leader Welshman Ncube received a huge windfall under the Political Parties (Finance) Act, The Standard can reveal.

Ncube yesterday could neither deny nor confrm that the government last week deposited the funds into his party’s account. "There is no question about that because we are the legitimate CCC," he told The Standard when contacted for comment.

"The money is due to CCC and we are CCC entitled to the fund in terms of the law."

Tshabangu had pushed to be co-signatories of the party’s bank account but Ncube rejected this. For more read the Standard.