MISERY AS FIRST RAINS FALL IN BYO



The onset of the rainy season has brought misery to some Bulawayo residents after property that includes homes and vehicles were damaged in the aftermath of the heavy downpours that pounded the city in the last three days.

This comes as the Bulawayo Fire Brigade has mapped out 14 areas in 10 western and eastern suburbs that have been declared flood-prone places in the event of emergency interventions.

Safety spots for the affected residents have also been identified with the Fire Brigade activating its emergency response mechanisms in preparation for what it called “worst case scenarios”.

Last Sunday the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) warned of heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms, hailstorms, lightning and wind gusts in the southern parts of the country and heavy downpours started pounding the city on Monday evening.

In the last two days, the Bulawayo Fire Brigade was summoned to several suburbs where residents were in distress as a result of flash floods that left their homes partly submerged in rain water.

In Mahatshula North, the teams responded to six distress calls from homeowners yesterday.

“Our teams responded to calls from Mahatshula North residents whose homes were submerged in water and their household property badly damaged,” said chief fire officer Mr Mhlangano Moyo.

“In such cases, the Fire Brigade simply surveys the homes to see which direction the water is supposed to flow and open what we call weep holes.” Chronicle