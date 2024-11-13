HARARE CBD FLOODED

The rains that fell in Harare this week saw flooding in some parts of the Central Business District due to blocked storm drains.
Because of the large puddles of water created by the
blocked drains, roads became difficult to navigate for pedestrians and
motorists.
Some of the notable intersections include Sir Seretse Khama
Street and Robson Manyika Avenue, Robert Mugabe Road and Julius Nyerere Way.
Businesses near some of the flooded intersections recorded
low sales as customers could not get in.
“The water is everywhere, making it impossible for
customers to reach my shop. We need better drainage to handle runoff water.
This is becoming a regular problem,” said a shop owner Ms Providence Man’ena.
The flooding not only affected businesses, but also led to
severe traffic disruptions, with many motorists struggling to navigate their
way on the streets.
Some motorists had nightmarish experiences trying to park
as some bays had potholes that were filled with water, especially along Robson
Manyika Avenue near the intersection with Sir Seretse Khama Street.
Harare City Council spokesperson Mr Stanley Gama admitted
that there is a challenge of flooding in the city.
He said council was attending to the blocked drains for the
past three months.
“The Central Business District is too large, and sometimes
we are unaware of these issues. However, when people report them, we usually
resolve the problems as soon as possible,” Mr Gama said. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment