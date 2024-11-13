SERVICE STATIONS PERMITS CHAOS REVEALED

There is chaos and a lack of co-ordination in respect of permits for the construction of service stations and cluster houses in Harare, an official has said.

The startling revelation was made on Tuesday by the city’s works and town planning chairperson, Councillor Takudzwa Dzumbunu, when she appeared before the Commission of Inquiry into the Governance of Harare City Council since 2017.

In May, President Mnangagwa appointed the five-member Commission led by retired judge, Justice Maphios Cheda, to probe matters of local governance, financial affairs and operations at Harare City Council.

Giving evidence before the Commission, Cllr Dzumbunu said the mushrooming cluster houses were sometimes being built in areas lacking sufficient infrastructure to support them.

She said the issue is being worsened by the Harare City Council’s failure to establish a cluster housing policy.

“There is no policy right now regarding cluster houses, and we have not finalised the policy yet,” she said.

The council was equally concerned that the sewer system and other services were designed for a small population and had not been adjusted to meet the demands of cluster houses where a dozen homes could be on a stand that once contained a single house.

“We held a meeting regarding the cluster houses policy because we wanted to put in place a policy that addresses all the issues you have raised, and we are also worried about the infrastructure and our sewage system,” Cllr Dzumbunu said.

She said the delay in finalising the cluster houses policy sometimes forces officials to hastily issue permits.

The other challenge is that the council cannot keep someone’s application for over three months without making a decision.

Mr Thabani Mpofu, who is leading evidence from witnesses appearing before the commission, said Harare City Council continued to issue permits for cluster houses despite the apparent risks to residents, all in the absence of a clear policy.

“The situation on the ground is that the construction of those cluster houses, as we speak, goes on unabated and at an unprecedented rate in the history of Harare.”

Cllr Dzumbunu admitted that officials are violating regulations by allowing property owners to use their stands for service stations close to houses and flats. Some of the areas she visited had many service stations, with some too close to residential areas.

It also emerged that some property owners were applying for change of land use for their stands, resulting in the proliferation of service stations.

Cllr Dzumbunu said by law, a person is allowed to apply for a change of use for their private land, and according to the Regional Town Planning Act, authorities cannot stop them from doing so.

“The majority of property owners want to get into this business perhaps because fuel is sold exclusively in US dollars,” she said.

In Harare, there has been a surge in the number of service stations, some without approval, being built in the midst of or close to residential areas, posing serious public safety concerns since diesel, petrol, and paraffin are highly flammable and in any case are defined toxic liquids. Herald