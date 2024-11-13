SERVICE STATIONS PERMITS CHAOS REVEALED

There is chaos and a lack of co-ordination in respect of permits for the construction of service stations and cluster houses in Harare, an official has said.
The startling revelation was made on Tuesday by the city’s
works and town planning chairperson, Councillor Takudzwa Dzumbunu, when she
appeared before the Commission of Inquiry into the Governance of Harare City
Council since 2017.
In May, President Mnangagwa appointed the five-member
Commission led by retired judge, Justice Maphios Cheda, to probe matters of
local governance, financial affairs and operations at Harare City Council.
Giving evidence before the Commission, Cllr Dzumbunu said
the mushrooming cluster houses were sometimes being built in areas lacking
sufficient infrastructure to support them.
She said the issue is being worsened by the Harare City
Council’s failure to establish a cluster housing policy.
“There is no policy right now regarding cluster houses, and
we have not finalised the policy yet,” she said.
The council was equally concerned that the sewer system and
other services were designed for a small population and had not been adjusted
to meet the demands of cluster houses where a dozen homes could be on a stand
that once contained a single house.
“We held a meeting regarding the cluster houses policy
because we wanted to put in place a policy that addresses all the issues you
have raised, and we are also worried about the infrastructure and our sewage
system,” Cllr Dzumbunu said.
She said the delay in finalising the cluster houses policy
sometimes forces officials to hastily issue permits.
The other challenge is that the council cannot keep
someone’s application for over three months without making a decision.
Mr Thabani Mpofu, who is leading evidence from witnesses
appearing before the commission, said Harare City Council continued to issue
permits for cluster houses despite the apparent risks to residents, all in the
absence of a clear policy.
“The situation on the ground is that the construction of
those cluster houses, as we speak, goes on unabated and at an unprecedented
rate in the history of Harare.”
Cllr Dzumbunu admitted that officials are violating
regulations by allowing property owners to use their stands for service
stations close to houses and flats. Some of the areas she visited had many
service stations, with some too close to residential areas.
It also emerged that some property owners were applying for
change of land use for their stands, resulting in the proliferation of service
stations.
Cllr Dzumbunu said by law, a person is allowed to apply for
a change of use for their private land, and according to the Regional Town
Planning Act, authorities cannot stop them from doing so.
“The majority of property owners want to get into this
business perhaps because fuel is sold exclusively in US dollars,” she said.
In Harare, there has been a surge in the number of service
stations, some without approval, being built in the midst of or close to
residential areas, posing serious public safety concerns since diesel, petrol,
and paraffin are highly flammable and in any case are defined toxic liquids.
Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment