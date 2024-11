Energy Minister Edgar Moyo in Parliament today speaks on the worsening power crisis:

• The 2 new Hwange 7&8 units running at full capacity, but just 3 of the 6 older units are working

• Kariba now down to just 100MW, less than a tenth of its capacity, due to low water levels https://t.co/FrBVs6KdNO pic.twitter.com/enLT4nN20p