I'M NOT SCARED OF ZUMA, SAYS MALEMA

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said he was not intimidated by former president and current uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) leader, Jacob Zuma, adding that he is ready to fight.
Malema was speaking on the party’s podcast and the
interview was made available on the party’s social media platforms.
“This is not the first time he is inviting me back to fight
with him and I’ll do it, I’ll do it with ease. I’m not scared of Zuma or all
his people,” he said.
“...There is no way anyone is going to threaten the
existence of the EFF and that person becomes a friend, that will be a lie.
People keep stabbing you in the back and when they meet you in public they want
to be smiling. No, keep your distance,” he added.
Malema made the comments after some of his high-ranking
members resigned and established membership with Zuma’s MK Party.
Former EFF deputy leader, Floyd Shivambu, former Public
Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as well as advocate Dali Mpofu left the red berets
to join MK Party.
MK Party is now the third largest party with only less than
a year of being launched.
During the podcast, Malema mentioned that before the May
29, 2024 elections, the EFF and other opposition parties were called in Zuma’s
homestead in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal where it was discussed that the EFF must be
dissolved and form part of the MK Party.
Malema said he didn’t attend the meeting by sent some of
his then senior members to attend the meeting.
“Dali went to make a presentation in that first meeting
where he said the EFF must shut down with the other parties and then form
something under Zuma’s leadership,” said Malema.
Last week Friday, Malema spoke to the media during
President Duma Boko's inauguration ceremony in Botswana, addressing the status
of his relationship with Zuma.
“I don't have any relationship with President Zuma. We are
political contenders, he is a leader of a political party, and I am a leader of
a political party. That's where our relationship starts and ends.
“Where we agree on issues we will share a common
perspective, where we disagree, we will disagree respectfully so,” he said.
Malema affirmed that the EFF will not fall apart not under
their watch.
“You cannot destroy that which you have not built. It can't
fall apart. It's our own child, it's our baby and we will decide what we do
with it. The EFF is the future, and it cannot be destabilised by opportunism,”
he added.
Meanwhile, the EFF is preparing for its elective conference
next month. IOL
