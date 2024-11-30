MINISTER GRABS WIDOW'S PLOT

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira is embroiled in a legal wrangle with a widow whose 8-hectare plot he grabbed in Morningside, Masvingo and started building a school.

Documents pertaining to the property owned by Farai Mazenge Mutsetse, except a house plan have all disappeared from a file kept at the City Council offices, according to a High Court application made by Mutsetse last month.

Mutsetse’s lawyers, Dube Banda Nzarayapenga vowed to demonstrate in court how Masvingo City Council and Chadzamira connived to disenfranchise her of the plot which is also her home. For the last 15 years Masvingo City Council did recognise Mutsetse as the holder of the rights to the property, according to the High Court application.

This is the second time in eight years that Chadzamira is dispossessing a widow of her home. In 2016 he grabbed a mansion and a farm, Cresta Ibeka from then 66-year-old Yvonne Goddard who became homeless after being evicted from the house that her late husband built. The farm whose productivity has plunged is at the outskirts of Masvingo and only 10km away on the other side of the City from the new property that Chadzamira now eyes.

Much to Mutsetse’s relief she kept her own copies of the full file at home hence she is able to take Chadzamira to court. Some of the documents in the file include the full history of the plot since 1998, water bills, rates, service and sewer charges that she has been paying for the last 15 years. Her payments to the local authority are up to date, according to the court application.

Her application is for Chadzamira to be stopped from further construction on the plot where she has a home and also keeps livestock and to have the politician evicted at once.

Mutsetse says she suffered immense emotional shock at the loss of her matrimonial property to Chadzamira.

“The second plaintiff has been subjected to emotional shock with her emotions flying left, right and centre through emotional pain accruing out of the loss of her matrimonial property,” reads part of the application.

Mutsetse says Chadzamira has not produced any documents, whether an offer letter, lease, general plan, deed, or grant entitling him to the plot even after her legal practitioners asked for them. Chadzamira is claiming that he bought the plot which falls under the jurisdiction of the City Council from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

The buildings that Chadzamira has put up have disrupted farming on the plot, taking over grazing land for cattle, said Mutsetse. She is yet to get the name of the company that is doing construction work for Chadzamira.

The first defendant in the case is Chadzamira, the second is the Director of Housing and Social Services for Masvingo City Council; the Minister of Local Government is the third defendant and Masvingo City Council is the the fourth.

Sources close to the matter said that the City Council unnecessarily brought itself into issues to do with Chadzamira’s personal interests and it is ratepayers who will pay heavy legal fees to extricate it or fight the case. Masvingo Mirror