COUNCILS SPEND US$1 MILLION FOR ED MEETING

Cash strapped local authorities, some that are failing to pay workers’ salaries gobbled an estimated US$1 million when their councilors travelled to Harare to meet Mnangagwa on Tuesday.

An estimated 2 595 councillors from the country’s 92 urban and rural councils travelled to Harare on Monday and received allowances for hotels before meeting Mnangagwa on Tuesday. The councillors got accommodation again on Tuesday after the meeting ended at 2pm and it was deemed late for travel to different parts of the country.

Councillors are paid US$90 bed, US$22.50 breakfast, US$30 lunch, US$37.30 dinner and US$30 supplementary per day bringing the total to US$209.8. Assuming that all councillors including those from Harare were paid the allowances, it means the local authorities paid US$1,088 million.

This amount excludes transport for the councilors which is another significant chunk of the cost.

Zimbabwe Local Government Association (Zilga) which brings together all councils in the country organised the indaba with Mnangagwa. Zilga chairperson Aaron Golden Shamu said confirmed the allowances paid to councilors but he did not know the total amount spent.

Association of Rural District Councils (ARDC), Secretary General Isaac Matsilele also confirmed the payments.

The indaba was called to thank Mnangagwa for launching the Blue Print Call to Action No Compromise to Service Delivery and to seek guidance and expectations from the Presidium.

Ministry of Local Government and Public Works Permanent Secretary John Bhasera could not be reached for a comment by the time of going to Press.

“Councils handled logistics for the councillors. The Ministry chipped in in meeting other expenses as the venue. The indaba is a brainchild of ARDC,” he said.

The Ministry’s Spatial Planning and Development Department Chief Director, Shingirirai Mushamba told a recent workshop held in Masvingo that the situation is dire for local authorities as they are failing to pay lead planners. Masvingo Mirror