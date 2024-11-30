FOOD AID BEING LOOTED AT NIGHT

Food aid in Zimbabwe is often distributed under the cover of darkness, enabling corrupt individuals to exploit the system, according to the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) in its Monthly Monitoring Report for October 2024.
“This blatant theft and maladministration not only violate
the rights of the poor and elderly but also perpetuate hunger and desperation,”
ZPP stated.
The organisation documented 13 incidents of unfair food aid
distribution in October, highlighting a “shocking example” of a councillor in
Ward 24, Buhera South, who diverted 40 bags of maize intended for the elderly.
The councillor allegedly sold some of the maize at night
and allocated the rest to undeserving relatives.
“In some instances, food aid is distributed at night in
most cases, to allow the corrupt to use cover of darkness to loot,” said ZPP,
describing the exploitation as a “heartbreaking reality of food aid
exploitation in Zimbabwe is a stark reminder of the country’s entrenched
corruption and disregard for human rights.”
The politicisation of food aid emerged as a major concern,
with ZPP claiming ruling party officials used food distribution to coerce
support or punish dissenters.
“In Silobela, Ward 23, a male victim who has been denied
any form of government aid for the past years for his political affiliation was
once again recently compelled to leave a meeting when Edwin Mwale, a Zanu PF
branch Secretary forced people to chant ruling party slogans before
distribution. After his inquiry on whether it was a political meeting or not,
the victim was chased away.”
In some instances, aid recipients were forced to chant
ruling party slogans or publicly renounce opposition affiliations to receive
rations.
This manipulation disproportionately affected marginalised
groups, including women, children, and people with disabilities.
“Rural communities, already struggling with poverty and El
Niño-induced drought, are coerced into supporting the ruling party or face
denial of essential assistance,” ZPP stated.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe recorded a total 184 human rights
violations, affecting nearly 2 000 victims across the country in October,
highlighting the ongoing struggle for fundamental freedoms and equitable access
to resources in a country grappling with political and economic turmoil.
The violations detailed in the report paint a troubling
picture, as threats of violence topped the list with 74 cases, followed by 22
violations of freedom of expression, 17 related to assembly and association.
“Threats of violence, harassment, and intimidation have
been used to suppress political opposition and silence human rights activists.
In Headlands, a candidate for Ward 38 local authority by-election reported
intimidation and harassment from Zanu PF supporters,” read the report.
“In one of the incidents near Lawrencedale Primary School,
the perpetrators accused the victim of taking pictures, forcibly took his
phone, searched him and physically harassed him before he was let go.”
ZPP said threats of violence typically involve explicit or
implicit warnings of physical harm or danger and the increase of such
violations.
“Harassment and intimidation are pervasive issues in
Zimbabwe, particularly in rural areas, where they significantly contribute to
the denial of human rights. These unlawful practices are often perpetrated by
individuals in positions of power, including traditional leaders (chiefs and
village heads) and law enforcement officials, and are frequently used to
silence political opponents,” the report said.
In Buhera South, ZPP noted a village head, Ernest
Muzokomba, and a local councillor, Denmore Maweni, threatened a male victim for
commenting on unfair food aid distribution on Change Radio, a news channel
aligned with the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).
“The victim was also threatened with exclusion from
government- sponsored aid programmes.”
Other abuses included malicious property damage (12),
inhuman treatment (nine), assault (nine) and cases involving torture,
abduction, forced displacement, and unjustified arrest.
ZPP said the victims included 787 women including three
with disabilities and 1 204 men, two who have disabilities, disclosing the
gendered and diverse nature of the abuses.
In a different incident documented in Chivi, ZPP said a
headman also experienced harassment from Chivi’s District Development
Coordinator Mr. Tyeni and Ward 8 Councillor, Mr. Njini, for questioning instructions on the planned
changes in payment of Rural Development Fund.
“The victim highlighted that paying the fund per head
instead of per household would make people’s lives more difficult, which did
not please the councilor and the DDC,” said the report. CITE
0 comments:
Post a Comment