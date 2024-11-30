FOOD AID BEING LOOTED AT NIGHT

Food aid in Zimbabwe is often distributed under the cover of darkness, enabling corrupt individuals to exploit the system, according to the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) in its Monthly Monitoring Report for October 2024.

“This blatant theft and maladministration not only violate the rights of the poor and elderly but also perpetuate hunger and desperation,” ZPP stated.

The organisation documented 13 incidents of unfair food aid distribution in October, highlighting a “shocking example” of a councillor in Ward 24, Buhera South, who diverted 40 bags of maize intended for the elderly.

The councillor allegedly sold some of the maize at night and allocated the rest to undeserving relatives.

“In some instances, food aid is distributed at night in most cases, to allow the corrupt to use cover of darkness to loot,” said ZPP, describing the exploitation as a “heartbreaking reality of food aid exploitation in Zimbabwe is a stark reminder of the country’s entrenched corruption and disregard for human rights.”

The politicisation of food aid emerged as a major concern, with ZPP claiming ruling party officials used food distribution to coerce support or punish dissenters.

“In Silobela, Ward 23, a male victim who has been denied any form of government aid for the past years for his political affiliation was once again recently compelled to leave a meeting when Edwin Mwale, a Zanu PF branch Secretary forced people to chant ruling party slogans before distribution. After his inquiry on whether it was a political meeting or not, the victim was chased away.”

In some instances, aid recipients were forced to chant ruling party slogans or publicly renounce opposition affiliations to receive rations.

This manipulation disproportionately affected marginalised groups, including women, children, and people with disabilities.

“Rural communities, already struggling with poverty and El Niño-induced drought, are coerced into supporting the ruling party or face denial of essential assistance,” ZPP stated.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe recorded a total 184 human rights violations, affecting nearly 2 000 victims across the country in October, highlighting the ongoing struggle for fundamental freedoms and equitable access to resources in a country grappling with political and economic turmoil.

The violations detailed in the report paint a troubling picture, as threats of violence topped the list with 74 cases, followed by 22 violations of freedom of expression, 17 related to assembly and association.

“Threats of violence, harassment, and intimidation have been used to suppress political opposition and silence human rights activists. In Headlands, a candidate for Ward 38 local authority by-election reported intimidation and harassment from Zanu PF supporters,” read the report.

“In one of the incidents near Lawrencedale Primary School, the perpetrators accused the victim of taking pictures, forcibly took his phone, searched him and physically harassed him before he was let go.”

ZPP said threats of violence typically involve explicit or implicit warnings of physical harm or danger and the increase of such violations.

“Harassment and intimidation are pervasive issues in Zimbabwe, particularly in rural areas, where they significantly contribute to the denial of human rights. These unlawful practices are often perpetrated by individuals in positions of power, including traditional leaders (chiefs and village heads) and law enforcement officials, and are frequently used to silence political opponents,” the report said.

In Buhera South, ZPP noted a village head, Ernest Muzokomba, and a local councillor, Denmore Maweni, threatened a male victim for commenting on unfair food aid distribution on Change Radio, a news channel aligned with the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

“The victim was also threatened with exclusion from government- sponsored aid programmes.”

Other abuses included malicious property damage (12), inhuman treatment (nine), assault (nine) and cases involving torture, abduction, forced displacement, and unjustified arrest.

ZPP said the victims included 787 women including three with disabilities and 1 204 men, two who have disabilities, disclosing the gendered and diverse nature of the abuses.

In a different incident documented in Chivi, ZPP said a headman also experienced harassment from Chivi’s District Development Coordinator Mr. Tyeni and Ward 8 Councillor, Mr. Njini, for questioning instructions on the planned changes in payment of Rural Development Fund.

“The victim highlighted that paying the fund per head instead of per household would make people’s lives more difficult, which did not please the councilor and the DDC,” said the report. CITE