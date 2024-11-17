MBUYISENI NDLOZI BARRED FROM EFF CONGRESS

Senior EEF member, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been barred from attending the party’s National People’s Assembly (NPA) elective conference in December.
The EFF is expected to choose its next national office
bearers at this conference.
There is anticipation that Ndlozi will try to challenge
Godrich Gardee for the position of deputy president of the party against Julius
Malema’s wishes.
Political analyst Dr Levy Ndou says the EFF should provide
reasons to its supporters for the ban. Reports suggest that Dr Ndlozi was not
provided with an explanation for his ban from the party’s activities.
Ndou says the EFF must account to its supporters, further
warning that the decision to sideline Ndlozi from the elective conference may
result in further divisions within the party.
“If you prevent a person like Dr Ndlozi from attending the
National People’s Assembly, you should have very, very good and convincing
reasons why you have done so. Because people in and outside the EFF could
interpret that differently, and if such has the potential to create unnecessary
dissatisfaction and indeed divisions within the party, you should therefore be
able to have a very good strategy to be able to explain that to the
constituency of the party,” says Dr Ndou.
Ndou also suggests that Ndlozi may be nominated as a
potential candidate for the position of Deputy President of the EFF, after
Shivambu’s departure – which has led to concerns from the leadership of the red
berets.
“Another factor in my view that is quite important is that
Dr Ndlozi appears to be having a lot of support among some sections of the EFF
and in the main, the young members of the EFF and that is why his name has been
proposed to become the deputy of the CIC, Mr Malema. These are the kind of
issues that if not properly handled by the leadership of the party, can create
conflict which could have serious and negative implications.”
0 comments:
Post a Comment