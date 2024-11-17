MBUYISENI NDLOZI BARRED FROM EFF CONGRESS

Senior EEF member, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been barred from attending the party’s National People’s Assembly (NPA) elective conference in December.

The EFF is expected to choose its next national office bearers at this conference.

There is anticipation that Ndlozi will try to challenge Godrich Gardee for the position of deputy president of the party against Julius Malema’s wishes.

Political analyst Dr Levy Ndou says the EFF should provide reasons to its supporters for the ban. Reports suggest that Dr Ndlozi was not provided with an explanation for his ban from the party’s activities.

Ndou says the EFF must account to its supporters, further warning that the decision to sideline Ndlozi from the elective conference may result in further divisions within the party.

“If you prevent a person like Dr Ndlozi from attending the National People’s Assembly, you should have very, very good and convincing reasons why you have done so. Because people in and outside the EFF could interpret that differently, and if such has the potential to create unnecessary dissatisfaction and indeed divisions within the party, you should therefore be able to have a very good strategy to be able to explain that to the constituency of the party,” says Dr Ndou.

Ndou also suggests that Ndlozi may be nominated as a potential candidate for the position of Deputy President of the EFF, after Shivambu’s departure – which has led to concerns from the leadership of the red berets.

“Another factor in my view that is quite important is that Dr Ndlozi appears to be having a lot of support among some sections of the EFF and in the main, the young members of the EFF and that is why his name has been proposed to become the deputy of the CIC, Mr Malema. These are the kind of issues that if not properly handled by the leadership of the party, can create conflict which could have serious and negative implications.”