GRANDMA BEATS UP HUBBY OVER PROPHETIC PAYMENTS

A 60-year-old woman from Jerera Village, Guwa under Chief Nyajena recently appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Lynette Mudzingo facing charges of domestic violence for assaulting her husband in a dispute involving paying prophetic services without the latter’s knowledge.

She pleaded guilty to having been involved in the fight but said she did not assault him, saying his injury was because he fell during the scuffle. She was remanded out of custody.

It was the state’s case as represented by Precious Takuva that on April 30 this year around 1730 hours, the accused Sabina Mandizvidza (60) and her husband Richard Butire (63) were seated in their dining room discussing family issues.

A misunderstanding arose when Butire questioned his wife why she had paid a prophet with a goat for cleansing without his knowledge and consent.

Mandizvidza got angry and took a metal rod on top of a cupboard then struck Butire twice on the forehead.

Butire sustained two cuts on the forehead due to the assault and a medical report produced in court stated that he was struck by a blunt object and sustained a moderate injury.

In her defence, Mandizvidza said Butire was the one who tried to assault her but he fell on the ground because he was drunk.

She said Butire reported the incident to fix her for asking for maintenance for he was no longer taking care of her since he married another wife. TellZimNews