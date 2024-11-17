INFIDELITY WRECKING MARRIAGES : FIRST LADY

The First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa says she is surprised that women are now at the forefront of infidelity, wrecking marriages.
“Today we delve into an issue that resonates deeply within
our communities, the Afrikana Family Humanism Programme aimed at addressing the
alarming violence and divorce rates across the nation. As we gather here we are
confronted with a stark reality where our families face unprecedented
challenges. Our families are the backbone of our society. It is our duty to
ensure they remain strong, united and nurturing, yet we find ourselves at a
crossroads facing a multitude of challenges that threaten the sanctity of
marriage and the essence of family life.”
She said some disturbing issues are received in her office
via the toll-free line 575 where women report cases of Gender-Based Violence
saying women, who for the longest time have been victims of abuse, are now
being reported at the forefront of infidelity.
“It is critical to understand that for too long women have
been suffering in silence and need to be supported to get out of some of the
behaviours they are picking up,” she said.
She lamented reports of violent crime and divorce rates
across the nation caused by the breakdown of the family structure which she is
on a drive to help restore.
Dr Mnangagwa, however, underscored the role of men in this
predicament facing the country as there is a breakdown of communication in
marriages. “WE try to look good and do the best for our husbands but sometimes
they fail us by not providing the love we deserve and long for in our
marriages, we want it from them but at times they come home heavily intoxicated
and violent.”
She was speaking at an interface with both women and men gathered
in Bulawayo. Chronicle
