INFIDELITY WRECKING MARRIAGES : FIRST LADY

The First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa says she is surprised that women are now at the forefront of infidelity, wrecking marriages.

“Today we delve into an issue that resonates deeply within our communities, the Afrikana Family Humanism Programme aimed at addressing the alarming violence and divorce rates across the nation. As we gather here we are confronted with a stark reality where our families face unprecedented challenges. Our families are the backbone of our society. It is our duty to ensure they remain strong, united and nurturing, yet we find ourselves at a crossroads facing a multitude of challenges that threaten the sanctity of marriage and the essence of family life.”

She said some disturbing issues are received in her office via the toll-free line 575 where women report cases of Gender-Based Violence saying women, who for the longest time have been victims of abuse, are now being reported at the forefront of infidelity.

“It is critical to understand that for too long women have been suffering in silence and need to be supported to get out of some of the behaviours they are picking up,” she said.

She lamented reports of violent crime and divorce rates across the nation caused by the breakdown of the family structure which she is on a drive to help restore.

Dr Mnangagwa, however, underscored the role of men in this predicament facing the country as there is a breakdown of communication in marriages. “WE try to look good and do the best for our husbands but sometimes they fail us by not providing the love we deserve and long for in our marriages, we want it from them but at times they come home heavily intoxicated and violent.”

She was speaking at an interface with both women and men gathered in Bulawayo. Chronicle