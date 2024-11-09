MATANGA FACING THE AXE

The Commissioner-General (CG) Godwin Matanga is set to removed as police boss and replaced by Deputy Commissioner-General (DCG) Stephen Mutamba in a major shake up by President Mnangagwa.

Sources in separate briefings with the Zimbabwe Independent this week revealed that Matanga, who was appointed in 2018 following the ouster of long-time president Robert Mugabe during the 2017 military intervention, will not complete his term set to end in 2028. Matanga could be reassigned to a diplomatic role.

Approached for comment, Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe said he was unaware of the looming shake-up at the ZRP.

He said: “I am not aware of that, In any case I am away on government business. You can check with the acting minister but I am not aware of such an arrangement”.

Matanga replaced Augustine Chihuri, who went into exile in 2017.

One top government official said: “The changes were being made to revitalise the law enforcement institution and ensure alignment with Mnangagwa's vision and focus to fight corruption in the police force”.

He added that Matanga “may not complete his second term which is supposed to end in 2028. We will also definitely see other changes in the top ranks”. This will not be the first time Mnangagwa has made substantial changes in the security sector, including the Zimbabwe National Army, Air Force of Zimbabwe, CIO and top police ranks.