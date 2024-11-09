SOLO NAMUTSAI STREET FOR GUTU



Gutu RDC is considering naming one of the streets at the sprawling Mpandawana Growth Point after Solo naMutsai, a hit song by legendary musician Jonah Moyo that rocked the charts at independence.

The song about two love birds, Solo and Mutsai placed Mpandawana Growth Point on the map when it was released in 1982. Solo and Mutsai’s romantic love and wedding in rural Gutu is the message of the song.

After its release, Solo naMutsai became a must for every wedding and the whole country talked about Gutu.

Moyo received an honourary degree from the Great Zimbabwe University last week for consitently providing social and cultural commentry through his music which resonates with the daily lives of Zimbabwe, co-founding sungura choreography, innovation and nurturing music students among other reasons.

Gutu RDC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alexander Mtembwa said council is going to consider naming a street after the hit song when the full council meeting is convened on November 25, 2025.

Mtembwa said it was a noble idea to name a street after the song which put the district on the map.

Should the resolution pass, Gutu RDC will be the first local authority to honour a local artist through a street name.

“We like the idea which was suggested by GZU during its graduation ceremony last week. We will table it for our full council meeting later this month,” said Mtembwa.

Moyo has over 38 albums to his name.

The late national hero Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, sungura ace Tongai ‘Dhewa’ Moyo, Leonard Dembo, Paul Matavire and the likes are remembered through their music and have no streets named after them.

Moyo said it would be an honour to have a street named after his song. He said it is up to those who have the authority to decide whom a street is named after. Masvingo Mirror